My DIL Borrowed Money From Me and Refused to Repay—So I Took Action

Hi, Bright Side.

I’m in my early 60s and I live in the US. My son “Trevor” has been married to his wife “Kelsey” for years now. They have two children, my grandchildren, who are the center of my life.

I help when I can. I babysit, I pick them up from school sometimes... I notice when their clothes get tight or their shoes start to look worn. That’s just what grandmothers do.

Over the past year, Kelsey and I started talking more. Real talking. Not the polite kind. She would mention how expensive everything had become, how it felt impossible to keep up, how she tried not to let Trevor see how stressed she was.

She never asked me for anything at first. She just talked. And I listened, because I remembered how lonely those years could feel.

I honestly believed they were struggling.