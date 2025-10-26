I Refuse to Be Exploited as a Free Babysitter on My Hard-Earned Retirement Cruise

"Hi Bright Side,

So, I’m 68, recently retired, and have two grandkids (3 and 5). I worked as a doctor for 30 years, and when my patients found out I was retiring, they surprised me with an incredible gift, a luxury all-inclusive cruise. It was completely unexpected and something I could never afford on my own. I was over the moon about it, counting down the days.

When I told my son and daughter-in-law (DIL) about the trip, I thought they’d just be happy for me. Instead, my DIL said something like, “Oh, that’s perfect! I’ve been so tired lately. I’ll go with you and take the kids too. We all need a break!”

She clearly expected me to watch the kids while she “relaxed.” I smiled and said, “Of course, how lovely,” and let her think it was all fine. Then I quietly called the cruise line and moved my trip one month later. Same ship, same route, just a different date.