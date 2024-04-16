My Ex-Husband Accidentally Sent Me Money And I’m Not Returning It

Some believe it’s better to get rid of all the things that belong to your ex. They serve as reminders and keep bringing up the past relationship in our heads. However, our reader decided to keep an unexpected «gift» her ex-husband accidentally sent her.

Consider what can happen legally.

Take some time to understand the legal aspects of the situation. Accidental money transfers don’t necessarily mean you have the right to keep the money. Consider talking to someone who knows about legal matters, like a lawyer, or doing some research online to understand what your rights and responsibilities are in this situation.

Things might get legal.

Even though it’s good to try to sort things out calmly, you should also be ready in case things escalate. Collect any evidence that supports your side of the story and think about talking to a lawyer to understand what you can do and what your choices are. Being prepared can help you handle the situation better if it does end up going to court.

Stay calm.

When things get heated, stay calm and approach the situation with a clear mind. Even if you’re feeling a lot of emotions, resist the urge to act impulsively or get into arguments. Instead, take a step back and look at the situation rationally. This way, you’ll avoid making hasty choices that you may later regret.

Try talking to your ex.

Have a chat with your ex-husband about what’s going on, but keep it cool and collected. Explain your side, including the history of the debt, and try to find a solution that works for both of you. Give your ex-husband the chance to speak up and share his thoughts. He might have a good reason for needing the money, so it’s important to hear him out.