My Family Ignored Me My Whole Life—Now Suddenly They Want My Help
Family favoritism, financial boundaries, and emotional estrangement often collide when parents turn to the “responsible” child for help. It’s the kind of moment that stirs up old wounds and forces people to confront just how heavy family expectations can feel.
Martha’s story:
This whole thing feels unreal, and honestly I’m still pissed, but also kinda numb. Idk. I need outside eyes because my brain is just spiraling.
Growing up, my sister was the favorite. And not in a “oh she’s the golden child, but they still love us both” way. I mean like, she was the sun, moon, and stars, and I was just there. Every birthday, every teen crisis, every little thing, she got the attention, the praise, the bailing-out, the “oh honey don’t worry.”
By 19, I was like: cool, love that for you guys, but I’m out. Packed my stuff, built my own life, paid my own bills, screwed up and fixed it alone. No hard feelings at the time, just distance. Necessary distance.
Fast-forward to last week. Dad calls out of nowhere, voice shaking. Says they’re behind on payments and need $5,000 ASAP, or they might lose the house.
And I swear, my first reaction was this bitter laugh I didn’t even know was sitting in my chest. I literally said, “Why are you calling me? Call your princess, not me!!” He hung up pretty quick.
Later, though, I find out the part that actually broke my brain: before calling me, they tried to convince my sister to reach out to me to ask me for money, because she didn’t have it. Like... excuse me??
The same sister whose life has been a tornado for years? The one they defended nonstop? The one they’d never admit was making bad choices? That sister???
They never once complained about supporting her. Never once acknowledged the favoritism. Never once asked her to step up. But now suddenly I’m the responsible one again, and it’s on me to fix everything? After years of basically being the family afterthought?
I’m not made of money, btw. I’m fine, but I’m not “drop 5k on parents who ignored me” fine. I can’t tell if I was too harsh, or if the boundary was long overdue, or if I’m missing something because I’ve got childhood mess coloring everything.
So Bright Side... was that a wrong move? Or is it fair to finally say, “Nope, not my circus”? What would you do in my situation?
Thank you in advance,
Martha
The golden child have highest responsibility to take care their parents. And definitely not you because they don't care for you. Just close contact and physically avoid them. If they tried to talk to you, diss them just like the way they diss you. An eye 👁️ for an eye 👁️, a teeth 🦷 for a teeth 🦷
Thank you for sharing your story, Martha! If anything here helps you feel a little more seen or a little less alone, then we’re glad we could show up for you.
- Money and emotional baggage don’t mix — Anytime money lands in the middle of family drama, it becomes a grenade. If you ever consider helping financially (not saying you should), set a written limit you’ll stick to. Something like, “If I say yes, the cap is X, and I’m not doing this again.” It sounds cold, but honestly, boundaries written when you’re calm save you from future meltdowns, yours and theirs.
- Managing the urge to go full no-contact — Cutting them off might feel tempting (and honestly understandable), but don’t do it impulsively. Give yourself a “cooling-off rule.” Like, no big decisions for two weeks. It doesn’t obligate you to anything, it just makes sure you’re choosing distance, not reacting to a fresh wound.
- Let yourself be angry without feeling like the bad guy — You were hurt for years, and then they came running the second they needed something. Anger makes sense. Just don’t let it fester into that “ugh, I’m becoming them” fear. Try ranting to someone safe (us, hello), or even writing a totally unhinged message in your notes app that you never send. Getting it out helps your brain stop replaying the moment.
Stories like this remind us that healing and healthier boundaries are absolutely possible, even after years of imbalance. With clarity, support, and a bit of self-compassion, anyone can start rewriting their family narrative.
Comments
They made it clear to you who their priority was. Now you must make it clear to them that YOU ARE YOUR OWN PRIORITY. If you CHOOSE TO OFFER THEM HELP, no matter how, make sure that you tie it to a LEGAL RESPONSIBILITY TO PAY YOU BACK, WITH INTEREST. I couldn't be that big, though. Every one of my siblings that borrowed money has never paid me back. They have purchased and sold homes, received MAJOR insurance settlements and somehow tell everyone that I GAVE THEM the money, all $25,000. of it between the 3 of them. I have always had to work 2 jobs at a time. My money came from my first husband's death. So just a word of caution, that's all. Personally, I think that you should take yourself out for dinner and champagne and sleep like a baby. This ain't your circus.
I think you are not obligated to do anything but helping your family would be nice!
I think you should help them, without wanting anything back. sometimes you just do kind thing and never talk about it