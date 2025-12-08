My Family Ignored Me My Whole Life—Now Suddenly They Want My Help

Hello Bright Side!

This whole thing feels unreal, and honestly I’m still pissed, but also kinda numb. Idk. I need outside eyes because my brain is just spiraling.

Growing up, my sister was the favorite. And not in a “oh she’s the golden child, but they still love us both” way. I mean like, she was the sun, moon, and stars, and I was just there. Every birthday, every teen crisis, every little thing, she got the attention, the praise, the bailing-out, the “oh honey don’t worry.”