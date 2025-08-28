My Fiancé Wants Me for My Money, So I Give Him Something to Choke On

She met her fiancé, Mark, when she was 20 and working as a waitress. At first, she thought he was different. “I thought he was an honest man because he always wanted to pay for his own things, reject expensive family holidays when we were still dating, and he would cook for me instead of going with me dining outside.”

When her family worried he might be a “gold digger,” she stood up for him: “In the beginning my family was a little sketched out and brought up the ‘gold digger’ argument and I stood up for him and fought with my dad.”