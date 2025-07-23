My Future MIL Tried to Get Me Fired After I Asked for Money

Hello, Bright Side,



I want to share a story that I would never believe if it didn’t happen to me.

So, I make way more money than my fiancé. His wealthy parents suddenly demanded that I quit and be a stay-at-home wife. His mom added that it’s weird when a woman earns more than her husband, and it’ll be humiliating for him.

I said, “Fine, but set up a 40-year trust to guarantee my financial security.” She just smirked and rolled her eyes back.

The next day, HR called me in, and I froze when they showed me the email. It was from my fiancé’s mother. She wrote that I was “mentally unfit to work.” Said I was “hysterical” and “unstable from hormones.” She’s never even seen me cry.

I laughed in disbelief, then pointed out that this was clearly a personal vendetta, not a workplace issue. Thankfully, HR agreed. They classified it as a personal matter with no bearing on my professional performance and dismissed it.

My husband doesn’t know anything, as things have developed too fast. I’m planning to tell him. But I’m questioning myself if it’s worth spending my time on this family at all. I’m sure they won’t stop, and the whole thing is going to get worse. Or I need to do something that would show them I’m not going to bear with it.



Andrea H.