My DIL Treated Me Like the Enemy After I Commented on Her Parenting

But this time, I felt it went too far. I immediately stood up and told her, “Enough! As a mom, you can’t just let your son do whatever he wants. He should’ve asked the owner first before petting the dog. That’s how kids learn.” Her face turned red. So did mine, probably, but I was really angry. She didn’t say a word, just picked up her son, got in the car, and left. She literally left me alone at the park.



I went on to have a chat with the owner of the dog, who thanked me for intervening. It turns out this woman had spent years rescuing dogs, and this one in particular had a very sad story. She was trying to train him a bit before setting him up for adoption. But she agreed that people shouldn’t just pet random dogs on the street, especially children. Some of these dogs could be in training for important purposes, and these kinds of interactions can mess up weeks of progress in their education.



Anyway, as soon as I arrived home, my son called. He wasn’t mad at me, but I felt he was sad about the whole situation. I must say I was shocked when he confessed that he, too, believed my daughter-in-law was a bit too protective when it came to their son. Through her behaviour, she may end up teaching him that people are meant to make his every wish come true. But he did suggest I apologize for embarrassing her in public. What should I do?