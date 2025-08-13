You did good, being overprotective to kids will be bad to that children future. I know this because I have seen many children grows up. From overprotective parenting, cruel parenting, don't care parenting, etc. And I better said this, the children with overprotective parenting will grow up as very entitled selfish careless person which think they have right to do anything without any risk. I know this because I have seen this case more than once. And if they do crime, the one who takes blame will be their parents. (You should already know plenty of this case)
My DIL Treated Me Like the Enemy After I Commented on Her Parenting
Family dynamics can get complicated fast, especially when the people we care about don’t always see things the same way. It’s even harder when different parenting styles or values clash in public, leaving everyone feeling misunderstood. One reader wrote to us about a situation with her grandson that generated a bigger question: when should we speak up, and when should we step back?
Here’s what she shared with us:
I feel like maybe I should apologize, but there’s also a part of me that thinks my daughter-in-law is being entitled. I don’t know if I want her teaching these false values to my grandson.
A couple of days ago, we were all at the park. It’s important for you to know that my grandson loves animals. He just adores them, and I’m proud of him for being kind and gentle towards other creatures. But he is still a child, nonetheless, and doesn’t fully understand that some of these creatures can be dangerous. Not all of them want to be his friend.
Back to the story, while we were at the park, my grandson ran up to pet a stranger’s dog. Mind you, that dog genuinely did not look friendly. On a closer inspection, I also noticed the dog had a sign on his collar that clearly said “No petting. I am in training”. Or something like that.
As you might imagine, the dog barked and the little boy started crying. And here’s where things went south and I lost my temper. My daughter-in-law rushed over and yelled at the owner, “Your dog is dangerous!” She’s always been a bit more spoiled than your average girl, but she’s a good person, truly. She’s a kind woman, and my son loves her dearly, so I never made a big deal out of it.
But this time, I felt it went too far. I immediately stood up and told her, “Enough! As a mom, you can’t just let your son do whatever he wants. He should’ve asked the owner first before petting the dog. That’s how kids learn.” Her face turned red. So did mine, probably, but I was really angry. She didn’t say a word, just picked up her son, got in the car, and left. She literally left me alone at the park.
I went on to have a chat with the owner of the dog, who thanked me for intervening. It turns out this woman had spent years rescuing dogs, and this one in particular had a very sad story. She was trying to train him a bit before setting him up for adoption. But she agreed that people shouldn’t just pet random dogs on the street, especially children. Some of these dogs could be in training for important purposes, and these kinds of interactions can mess up weeks of progress in their education.
Anyway, as soon as I arrived home, my son called. He wasn’t mad at me, but I felt he was sad about the whole situation. I must say I was shocked when he confessed that he, too, believed my daughter-in-law was a bit too protective when it came to their son. Through her behaviour, she may end up teaching him that people are meant to make his every wish come true. But he did suggest I apologize for embarrassing her in public. What should I do?
We appreciate you sharing this story. This situation sounds tense, and your reaction came from a place of concern for your grandson, the dog, and what’s being taught. Still, public disagreements can leave lasting marks, especially in close families. Here are three pieces of advice to consider:
- Apologize for how it happened, not what you believe in. You don’t have to take back your point, but you can say you’re sorry for how and where it came out. A private conversation, instead of a public correction, would’ve felt less like an attack. That small apology can be the first step in making it up to your daughter-in-law.
- Talk about values calmly, when strong emotions have settled down. Once things are less tense, have a real conversation with your daughter-in-law about what happened. You both care deeply about the same little boy, even if you see things differently. Sharing your perspective gently opens the door for her to share hers, too.
- Make the whole situation about teaching, not blaming. It’s easy to get stuck in who was “right,” but this is a moment that can be used to help your grandson grow. Everyone makes mistakes: kids, parents, and grandparents. What matters most is showing him how to own them with honesty and kindness.
If this story hit close to home, you might also like this article about a daughter-in-law who changed overnight. It’s another look at how tough it can be when family roles shift and what happens when patience starts to run thin.