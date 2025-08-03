I Donated My Eggs Without Telling My Husband—His Reaction Left Me Fuming
I always thought the biggest threat to my marriage would be something big and obvious: infidelity, money problems, something you could see coming. I never imagined it would be secrets. Quiet, buried things we both kept to ourselves.
I thought I was just trying to heal from the pain of not having more children. I never expected my husband’s hidden past to shatter everything we built.
This has been eating at me for a while, and I just need to get it out.
I’ve been married for almost 15 years. We have one son together, and I love him more than anything. But the truth is, I always dreamed of having a big family. I wanted a house full of laughter and chaos and too many shoes by the door.
My husband, though, he made it clear after our son was born that he was done. No more kids. No discussions.
At first, I accepted it. Or I tried to. But it hurt. A lot. I never said it out loud, but it felt like something inside me quietly broke.
I’d walk through baby sections in stores and feel this ache in my chest. It wasn’t just baby fever. It was grief for something I’d always imagined, and never got.
It was like my dream of a big family came true in someone else’s life.
Then, when I was in my early thirties, a close friend told me about an egg donation program she’d read about. She joked that it was a way to “pass on your genes without the diapers.”
At first, I brushed it off. But the idea stayed with me. For months. And eventually, I applied.
I didn’t tell my husband. I knew how he’d react. But I wasn’t doing it to betray him. I just wanted to feel like a part of me could still live on in the world. It was like my dream of a big family came true in someone else’s life.
So I donated my eggs to a couple from California. They were lovely, from the little I knew. They ended up having three kids. I never kept in touch. That chapter closed, and I moved on.
Or so I thought I moved on.
A month ago, my husband found out. I still don’t know how. Maybe someone said something, maybe he saw an email, I don’t know. But one night, he just erupted.
“You’re their biological mother!” he shouted at me. His whole face was red.
I stood there frozen, trying to stay calm even though I was shaking inside. I said, “I never raised them. I gave them what they needed. I let them go. It’s not the same.”
But he just stepped closer and hissed, “You’re being selfish. You’re denying a part of yourself. You can’t just pretend it never happened.”
Then he finally confessed.
He ignored me for an entire week after that. Cold silence, not a word. I tried calling his parents like I always do before our traditional Sunday dinner, and they didn’t answer. We showed up anyway, and they wouldn’t even look at me. Not one word.
Then, one evening, he finally sat me down for what he called a “serious talk.” He apologized. Said he was sorry for how he reacted. And then he dropped his bomb.
He told me that the real reason he didn’t want more kids wasn’t because he thought one was enough. It was because he already had one. A son.
A child from a teenage relationship he never told me about. He doesn’t see the boy often, but he sends money. Has been, for years.
He said he was ashamed. That he didn’t know how to tell me.
He said that he thought I’d never look at him the same way. I sat there in disbelief. This man hid an actual child from me, lied by omission for over a decade, and made me feel selfish for wanting more.
I didn’t even know what to say. I was furious. Heartbroken.
For years, I carried the pain of not being able to grow my family. I watched friends have second and third babies while pretending I was fine. And all this time, he was hiding his own child and trying to shame me for something I did openly, with no regrets.
I still don’t know what to do with all of this. I haven’t told anyone in my family. Not even my closest friends. But it sits on me like a weight. A dream stolen, a secret kept, and now a silence that’s grown between us that I don’t know how to fill.
I just know one thing: I didn’t ruin our dream of a big family. He did. With lies and silence. Please give me any advice.
