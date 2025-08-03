I Donated My Eggs Without Telling My Husband—His Reaction Left Me Fuming

I’ve been married for almost 15 years. We have one son together, and I love him more than anything. But the truth is, I always dreamed of having a big family. I wanted a house full of laughter and chaos and too many shoes by the door.

My husband, though, he made it clear after our son was born that he was done. No more kids. No discussions.

At first, I accepted it. Or I tried to. But it hurt. A lot. I never said it out loud, but it felt like something inside me quietly broke.

I’d walk through baby sections in stores and feel this ache in my chest. It wasn’t just baby fever. It was grief for something I’d always imagined, and never got.