My Husband Cheated on Me With His Therapist

Therapists and psychologists are supposed to help us, but our reader experienced exactly the opposite. She found out that her husband was cheating on her with his therapist. Perhaps, from now on, it won’t be easy for her to trust such specialists again, but we’re sure she’ll get over it with time.

We’ve heard from one of our readers.

Think about your relationship.

Take some time to think about what you want for your future and whether you’re willing to work through this betrayal in your marriage. Reflect on your own needs, boundaries, and values as you weigh all the pros and cons. It’s okay to want to break off the relationship after what you found out. Your husband was hiding things from you for so long, and it will be hard to establish the same level of trust again.

Talk to your husband.

Have an honest conversation with your husband and don’t mince words. Ask the right questions to get answers to what you really want to hear. You might tell him about your suspicions without telling him about the messages you had read. This way, you can hear his version of events and see his reaction. If he’s obviously lying, it’s a big red flag that you shouldn’t ignore.

Report his therapist.

His therapist’s behavior violated ethical guidelines and professional standards. Therapists can’t date their patients or even be friends with them. You have the right to file a complaint to a regulatory body that oversees therapists in your area. Firstly, gather evidence — their messages, emails, or any other proof of communication between your husband and the therapist that you believe are unethical.

Take some time to heal.

Healing from betrayal takes time, so be kind to yourself. Surround yourself with supportive people and find a new hobby to distract yourself from the emotional pain. We won’t tell you to go to therapy because you might not have fully recovered from the shock. Give yourself some time and decide if you want to turn to professional help.