I Want My Boyfriend to Cheat on Me and I’m Setting Him Up With My Friend

Most couples dread the idea of their loved one cheating. However, our reader wants the exact opposite. She’s been picturing how her boyfriend cheats on her to be able to end the relationship. In this article, we help her understand the secret motives behind her desire to be betrayed.

Our reader reached out to us.

Thank you for sharing your story with us! We came up with some tips that you might find helpful.

Find out what’s wrong.

Even though you’re saying your relationship is great, something still irks and upsets you. You might not want to realize it (or even want to think about it) because you might be used to bottling up your emotions. Occasional quarrels or constructive criticism is okay in a relationship as long as it’s done in a healthy way.



If something is bothering you, tell your boyfriend about it because he can’t read your mind. Perhaps after discussing some issues with your boyfriend, you might stop wanting him to cheat on you. Running away isn’t always the best option, especially in relationships that usually take time and effort.

Consider breaking up with him.

You don’t have to have a reason that will allow you to break up with your boyfriend. Life happens, opinions and people change, and it’s okay if you feel like you’re no longer compatible with him.



You might want him to cheat on you because you feel like you can’t break up with him if everything is great in your relationship. You don’t have to wait for a reason if things don’t feel right anymore. Not all relationships are meant to last, even if they’re good ones.

Focus on yourself.

It seems like you’re too preoccupied with the thoughts about cheating. Such intrusive thoughts may be signs of anxiety or stress. Instead of focusing on the negative, think about the positive aspects of your relationship. Remind yourself why you love your boyfriend and why you started dating in the first place.



Besides, work on boosting your self-esteem and self-worth. Find a hobby that will brighten your days, for example, working out is a great mood booster. Sitting at home dramatizing and overthinking things will not lead to anything good.

Talk to your friends or family.

Share your feelings with your friend or a family member, preferably with those who already know your boyfriend. They can look at your problem from a different perspective and evaluate your relationship from the outside.



For example, victims of gaslighting don’t really understand that they’re being gaslit. Their friends and family are the ones who can help them see the situation more clearly. It might not be your case, but you can still ask for advice from the people you trust.