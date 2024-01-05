My Best Friend Ditched Me at the Hospital After Her Boyfriend Proposed to Her

Some people believe that friendship disappears once your friend finds a partner. Even though they are blessed to have soulmates, it’s not our reader’s case. She suddenly started doubting her friendship because after 14 years together, her best friend ditched her at the hospital in an unstable state.

Talk to her.

It’s not clear if Tina’s actions were intentional or if she was caught up in the excitement of her boyfriend’s proposal and didn’t want to hurt you. Let her know that you were expecting some support on her part, especially in such a scary and difficult time for you.



Tell her how disappointed and sad you felt when she left. Watch how she reacts — if she does feel guilty, you might want to give her a second chance. However, if she gets defensive, it might be a sign that your friendship doesn’t mean much to her anymore.

Take care of yourself.

Focus on your health and well-being. If you’re anxious or depressed, talk to someone who can actually give you some support. At least one video call to your parents can make you feel better. Try to prioritize your health and avoid stressing out.



Your friend put her boyfriend first, so feel free to prioritize your health and concentrate all your efforts and thoughts on a speedy recovery. If she reaches out and shows at least some kind of remorse, good. If not, you haven’t lost much.

Evaluate your friendship.

You’ve been together for 14 years, so you probably know if it’s the first time she ditched you in such serious situations. If it’s never happened before, perhaps Tina was overwhelmed and couldn’t handle the situation well. In this case, you might want to forgive her and talk to her about it later.



However, if she’s not really shown much support when you were struggling, you should probably rethink your friendship. Decide if you’re okay being friends with such a person. See what’s holding you back from ending the friendship.

Accept the situation and move on.

You can try to save your friendship, but it’s likely that Tina will be unconsciously distancing herself even more now. It’s not uncommon for people to lose friends after marriage. It’s clear that Tina didn’t care about your safety and comfort at the time when you badly needed her support.



Decide if you’re ready to forgive her and move forward. Although Tina might have got too emotional, a friend in need is a friend indeed, right?