My Husband Skipped Our Anniversary So I Followed Him and Uncovered the Truth

Confused and hurt, I walked in, hoping he would give me some answers to the countless questions that had built up since he sent that message. Turns out the woman is his daughter. She was obviously born long before we even got together, but he never felt comfortable telling me about her because they didn’t have the best relationship.



He has secretly been supporting her for years, and it just so happens that her birthday is on the same day as our anniversary. And the truth is, I don’t know what hurt more, the fact that he lied to me or that he has to choose who he will spend this special day with.



So Bright Side, what should I do? I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to trust my husband again. But I also don’t want this girl to miss out on the opportunity to have a father. Do I leave him because of this? Or do I neglect our anniversary so she can have a birthday?



Regards,

Lisa M.