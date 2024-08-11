My Husband Wants Me to Be a Stay-at-Home Mom — I Demanded Half of His Company

When asked to become a stay-at-home mom, the woman made a bold demand: half of her husband’s company. She shared her story on Reddit and sparked a lot of discussion online. Let’s find out more about their unique marriage negotiation and how their relationship can change in the future.

Her husband asked her to become a stay-at-home mom.

My husband and I have been married for 6 years, and we have 2 children and one on the way. He said that he wanted me to be a housewife and stop working. I was very disturbed by that, but he explained that it was better for our family and children since he can afford very good living.

She asked for half of the company.

After a few weeks thinking I told him that I would agree but only if I get 1/2 his company. The look on his face was priceless. He was shocked but said okay. I explained further that the more I stay at home, the less chance I’d have to find a well paying job should we ever divorce. I’d have fewer merits, while he’d stay making more money each year, so I wanted half of the company.

Legal and financial implications of their agreement.

If we never divorce, then it wouldn’t matter, but should it end, it would be the price of me staying home and raising our children so he could be less worried and stressed out (in his words, less anxious if he knew they were with me rather than with strangers in daycare or nannies).

How her friends reacted.

When I told my friends, they called me selfish. My best friend was very angry and called me disgusting. So I’m taken aback a little.

People took her side.

You shouldn’t bend on this. You have as much a right to a secure financial future as he does. If he doesn’t do this, he can’t afford you, or he is looking to create a power imbalance that puts you at a disadvantage.

In future, keep your marital business to yourself. Your friends don’t get a vote. Unknown author / Reddit

To me, this sounds reasonable for exactly the reasons you’ve given. You don’t want to be the bitter woman finding out in her 50s that waiting tables is her only option because her professional career skills have passed their due date, and your husband has moved on. You don’t want to be trapped in a loveless or even toxic marriage because you’re financially dependent. Playful_Robot_5599 / Reddit

I’m a man and I see nothing wrong with your request, you’re just protecting yourself and your future in case things go south. You have every right to have financial security. Unknown author / Reddit

Let’s break down the deal.

First things first, they need to figure out how much the company is actually worth. This isn’t as simple as looking at the bank account. Experts will look at things like how much money the company makes, what it owns, and how much it could sell for.

If they agree on a value, the wife would basically become a part-owner of the company. This means she gets a say in how it’s run, and she’ll get a share of the profits (or losses).

There are a bunch of legal things to think about, like taxes and what happens after a divorce. They should talk to a lawyer to figure out all the details. A prenup or postnup could help protect both of them in the long run.

Becoming a stay-at-home parent is a big deal. They need to talk about how this change will affect their relationship, their family life, and their future plans. It’s important to have open and honest conversations about expectations and how they’ll navigate this new chapter together.

Advice for couples facing similar situations.

Talk openly : Make sure you and your partner talk honestly about what you both want. Share your thoughts and feelings about staying home or working so you’re on the same page. This kind of spousal negotiation is key to understanding each other and navigating your family dynamics.

: Make sure you and your partner talk honestly about what you both want. Share your thoughts and feelings about staying home or working so you’re on the same page. This kind of spousal negotiation is key to understanding each other and navigating your family dynamics. Think about money : Discuss how living on one income will affect your finances. Consider financial fairness in marriage and make a plan for saving money, planning for the future, and having a backup in case something goes wrong.

: Discuss how living on one income will affect your finances. Consider financial fairness in marriage and make a plan for saving money, planning for the future, and having a backup in case something goes wrong. Protect yourself : If one of you is giving up a job, think about how you can protect yourself financially. Marital agreements and understanding the legal aspects of marriage might be necessary. Make sure you’re both covered in case things don’t work out.

: If one of you is giving up a job, think about how you can protect yourself financially. Marital agreements and understanding the legal aspects of marriage might be necessary. Make sure you’re both covered in case things don’t work out. Plan for the future : Even if you stay home now, keep in mind how you could go back to work later. Staying prepared can help you manage stay-at-home parent challenges. Stay in touch with your field, keep learning, and be ready to return to the workforce if you need to.

: Even if you stay home now, keep in mind how you could go back to work later. Staying prepared can help you manage stay-at-home parent challenges. Stay in touch with your field, keep learning, and be ready to return to the workforce if you need to. Check in regularly: Set aside time to talk about how things are going. This way, if something isn’t working, you can fix it before it becomes a bigger issue. Spousal negotiations about parenting roles will help ensure that both partners feel respected and appreciated.