My Husband Wants to Put His Son First, but I Won’t Let Him Break Our Family Apart
Family dynamics can be tough, especially when relationships are tested. One of our readers, Allie J., reached out about her struggle with her husband’s deep bond with his son. It’s causing tension in her marriage, and she’s not sure how to handle it.
Allie feels like her stepson is causing unnecessary drama.
Hey Bright Side, I’m in a bit of a rough spot, and I could use some advice.
I’ve always known that my husband’s relationship with his son, from his previous marriage, was close. I get it; he’s a dad who cares. But lately, things have started to feel a little... off. My stepson, who’s living with his mom, has been dealing with his teenage issues. I’m not talking about small stuff. It’s a constant cycle of drama that he seems to keep drawing my husband into. Sometimes, they talk for hours about problems that don’t even sound that serious. I couldn’t help but feel a bit left out.
Her husband made a drastic choice.
Then one day, my husband left me completely stunned. He told me that he was going to move in with his ex-wife and son temporarily because he feels like his son needs him. At first, I was hurt and confused. I mean, we have our own family, our own lives to live. I didn’t even know what to say. I felt like his son’s issues were being treated like an emergency, and I was pushed aside. But I trusted my husband, and I told myself it might just be a phase.
Her stepson had an ulterior motive.
But then, I found out something I wasn’t expecting and it knocked me sideways. My stepson wasn’t just trying to get my husband’s attention for help with his teenage problems. No. He was using these so-called “issues” to try and get his parents back together. The more I thought about it, the angrier I got. How could I let this happen? Why wasn’t my husband seeing the manipulation? He was always talking about what his son “needed” without considering how I was feeling.
So, she made a drastic choice of her own.
That’s when I decided enough was enough. I started making plans for our family, without his son. I began planning weekends, dinners, and activities just for us, making it clear that I wouldn’t let my stepson control the situation any longer. But that didn’t work. In fact, it’s gotten worse. His ex is constantly calling about their son’s issues, and my husband won’t believe it’s all manipulation. I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t want to be the bad guy here, but how do I stop this from spiraling out of control? I’m not okay with my husband putting his son’s needs above ours, and I refuse to let this become our new normal.
So, Allie, it looks like you’ve got 2 options:
You can lay down the law or try to remain patient. Either way, you have to do what’s right for you and your marriage.
1. Be brutally honest with your husband.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed and pushed aside, now’s the time to speak up. Tell your husband exactly how his actions are affecting you and your marriage. You could say, “I understand you want to help your son, but I need you to prioritize our family. I won’t stand by while his issues come before our relationship.” This may feel uncomfortable, but sometimes you have to be direct to get your point across.
2. Let your husband figure it out on his own.
If you’re not ready to confront your husband, you could step back and let him come to his own conclusions. Allow him to experience the consequences of his actions without interference. In the meantime, continue to focus on your own needs and your marriage, making sure you’re not completely sidelined in the process.
