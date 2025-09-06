My Husband Wants to Put His Son First, but I Won’t Let Him Break Our Family Apart

You can lay down the law or try to remain patient. Either way, you have to do what’s right for you and your marriage.

1. Be brutally honest with your husband.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and pushed aside, now’s the time to speak up. Tell your husband exactly how his actions are affecting you and your marriage. You could say, “I understand you want to help your son, but I need you to prioritize our family. I won’t stand by while his issues come before our relationship.” This may feel uncomfortable, but sometimes you have to be direct to get your point across.

2. Let your husband figure it out on his own.

If you’re not ready to confront your husband, you could step back and let him come to his own conclusions. Allow him to experience the consequences of his actions without interference. In the meantime, continue to focus on your own needs and your marriage, making sure you’re not completely sidelined in the process.