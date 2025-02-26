I Won’t Let My Mother See My Kids Because She Sold the House I Paid For

A distressed OP shares how her mother kicked her out of the house she was paying for, and the reason was a bill about a broken roof.

The young woman writes [edited]: “For nine years, I lived in a home under the agreement that once it was fully paid off, my mother would transfer the title to me. I was paying for everything, even fixing the roof with my own funds. But, when my mother hired a contractor to replace the roof, I refused to pay, and she kicked me out of the house.”

She continues: “My mom initially bought the home in 2015, intending to leave her husband. When she changed her mind about the divorce, she offered the home to me as a way to ‘invest in my future.’ Trusting her, I moved in and committed to paying it off, believing I was securing a place for myself and my kids.”