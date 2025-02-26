I Won’t Let My Mother See My Kids Because She Sold the House I Paid For
But, sometimes family members can create rifts between them, which can not easily be resolved. Just like the relationship between a young woman with her mother, and an argument about a house.
The OP and her mother had an agreement about the family house, but plans suddenly changed.
A distressed OP shares how her mother kicked her out of the house she was paying for, and the reason was a bill about a broken roof.
The young woman writes [edited]: “For nine years, I lived in a home under the agreement that once it was fully paid off, my mother would transfer the title to me. I was paying for everything, even fixing the roof with my own funds. But, when my mother hired a contractor to replace the roof, I refused to pay, and she kicked me out of the house.”
She continues: “My mom initially bought the home in 2015, intending to leave her husband. When she changed her mind about the divorce, she offered the home to me as a way to ‘invest in my future.’ Trusting her, I moved in and committed to paying it off, believing I was securing a place for myself and my kids.”
OP’s mother changed the terms of the agreement and that led to a huge fight.
The young mother shares more details about the house and how the argument started: “A few years later, the roof started leaking. I reached out to my mom for advice, but she didn’t know anyone who could do small repairs. My then-boyfriend, who had roofing experience, helped me fix it, and I covered all the material costs.”
“Later, without my consent, my mother hired a contractor she knew and had the entire roof replaced. Since the home was still in her name, I had no power to stop her. When I asked about the cost, she brushed me off, saying, ’Don’t worry, God always provides.’”
“That ’provision’ apparently meant me. Some months later, she suddenly demanded $3,000 for the roof, an expense she had never discussed beforehand. When I pointed out how unfair this was, she exploded. I offered to pay in installments, but that only made her angrier.”
“Then my mom raised the roof cost by another $1,500, bringing it to $4,500, and added other random fees, telling me I had one week to pay over $20,000 or move out. I was stunned. I asked why, and all she said was, 'The choice is yours to make—you just have to decide what path to take.' No explanation—just an ultimatum.”
“When I refused, she started making my life hell. I had no choice—I packed up my kids and moved out. Not long after, she sold the home I had spent nearly a decade paying for, keeping all the money for herself.”
Now, the young woman is isolating her kids from the mother.
The OP is pressured to forget about the argument and allow her mother back into her life: “Now, my family insists that I should ’move on’ and stop ’keeping her grandkids away.’ But my kids want nothing to do with her.”
“To make things worse, she keeps showing up uninvited to my children’s events, causing scenes. I’m now seeking legal options to keep her away because I refuse to let her force her way back into our lives. Am I wrong for cutting her off and protecting my kids, even if it means losing my family?”
As always, Redditors have a lot of comments about this feud.
A Reddit user said, “Get a lawyer to get the money back, plus the profit, that you put into the house. File for an order of protection against your mother. You are not the bad person here... your mother is, and so is everyone telling you to just move on.”
Another one shared, “I would go no contact with Mom, and tell any relative who is pressuring you to just get over it that any mention of forgiving Mom means you will be going low or no contact with them as well.”
And someone else said, “Wow, I’ve seen greed on this site and then there’s this. Your mother robbed you of years and money. Give her nothing in return.”
And, this comment reads, “Mom did steal OP’s house. AND she stole the house of those grandkids she thinks are so deprived without her in their lives.”
What do you think about this family feud? Should the daughter forgive her mother?