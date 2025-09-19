How disgusting. I wouldn't trust her to babysit, she'll drink from the bottle.
My MIL Asked Me to Pump Breast Milk for Her—I’m in Shock
Becoming a new parent is both exciting and overwhelming. Between sleepless nights, feeding schedules, and learning to care for a newborn, many parents rely on family members for support. While this help is often appreciated, it can sometimes lead to unexpected or uncomfortable situations—especially when personal boundaries are crossed. Recently, one Reddit user opened up about a troubling experience with her mother-in-law that left her feeling shocked and unsettled.
She wrote:
I (32F) gave birth to my daughter 3 months ago. Breastfeeding has been tough, but I’ve managed. My MIL (59F) has been “helping” around the house, which I appreciate.
But last week, she crossed a line I never saw coming—she asked if I could pump a bottle of breast milk... so she could drink it. I dismissed it, assuming it was a joke. But she looked serious!
Then, I was horrified when she actually dared to tell me, “Breast milk is full of nutrients, it would help with my arthritis and digestion.” I told her no, that it made me uncomfortable, but she got sulky and said I was “selfish.”
When my husband got home, I told him, and he shrugged and said, “She’s just weird, don’t take it seriously.” But she brought it up AGAIN yesterday, this time saying, “At least let me taste it once.”
I feel sick even writing this. Am I insane for wanting to ban her from visiting for a while?
Other Redditors were quick to fill the comment section with their opinions and suggestions:
- That’s not just weird, it’s a major boundary issue. You already said no, and she kept pushing. You’re not insane for wanting space from her — it sounds completely reasonable to protect your comfort and sanity. © PerlaPocky / Reddit
- Anything that is good in breast milk is the same as cows milk/goats milk/other animal milks. Breast milk does contain human specific antibodies.
But, I would expect your MIL to have the exact same antibodies in her own body as you would have (considering you live in the same area/country, and have been around each other a lot). Breast milk won’t do a lot of good specifically which other animal milks can’t do.
This is some glorified thing that she’s seen online. Yes, breast milk is the honey pot for babies, but an adult requires much different nutrition and breast milk just isn’t going to provide any of it.
Science over, she’s just plain weird for demanding it/getting sulky about it. It’s a form of manipulation, considering you’ve clearly said no, and she’s trying to make you feel bad about it. © Williamishere69 / Reddit
- OMG! That’s not just crossing a line, she’s sprinting a marathon past it. It’s not selfish to feel uncomfortable about something that weird.
Sounds like setting boundaries ASAP is a must here. And tell your hubby that he’s got to have your back on this, since it’s his mom who’s giving you these vibes. Stay strong, mama! © ShorelineMyst / Reddit
- Your husband should speak to her about how inappropriate her requests are. She is more than “just odd.” I would take a break from her.
It sounds like she is spending more time coming up with unusual ideas than actually helping with the challenges of caring for a newborn. She doesn’t seem very supportive. From now on, any communication with her should only be handled by your husband. © marlada / Reddit
- This is beyond a boundary issue and goes straight into disturbing territory. Breast milk isn’t some novelty ingredient you just hand out like candy. The fact that she keeps asking after you already said no is a massive red flag. © FizzTwinklee / Reddit
