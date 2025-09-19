My MIL Asked Me to Pump Breast Milk for Her—I’m in Shock

She wrote:

I (32F) gave birth to my daughter 3 months ago. Breastfeeding has been tough, but I’ve managed. My MIL (59F) has been “helping” around the house, which I appreciate.

But last week, she crossed a line I never saw coming—she asked if I could pump a bottle of breast milk... so she could drink it. I dismissed it, assuming it was a joke. But she looked serious!

Then, I was horrified when she actually dared to tell me, “Breast milk is full of nutrients, it would help with my arthritis and digestion.” I told her no, that it made me uncomfortable, but she got sulky and said I was “selfish.”

When my husband got home, I told him, and he shrugged and said, “She’s just weird, don’t take it seriously.” But she brought it up AGAIN yesterday, this time saying, “At least let me taste it once.”

I feel sick even writing this. Am I insane for wanting to ban her from visiting for a while?