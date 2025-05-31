My MIL Promised to Babysit, but Her Hobby Ended Up Putting My Baby in Danger

“I was silent. I felt a mixture of anger, fear, and betrayal. I told her that she couldn’t make those kinds of decisions on her own, that what she had done was a very serious offense. She was offended. She told me that I was ungrateful, that she was doing it all out of love, and that she couldn’t continue to put her life on hold for us.

The conversation got rougher and rougher. At one point, I said something to her that may have sounded colder than I felt, ’We are not asking you to sacrifice yourself. But we are asking you to honor the agreement. If you can’t, say so, and we’ll find another solution. But don’t decide for us what is best for our son.’

That night, my husband also spoke to her. He tried to calm the waters, but made it clear that we would not let this happen again. He suggested that she hire someone, yes, but to run her business, not to take care of the baby.”