My MIL Treated Me Like a Maid, My Husband Told Her What She Needed to Hear

When I married Adam, I genuinely thought his mom and I would get along. She was always polite when we were dating, brought over homemade cookies, and even complimented my cooking once or twice. But after our wedding, things shifted.

She started visiting more often. Then she started making comments like, “You’re not going to make him eat leftovers, are you?” Or, “The bathroom mirror looks a little smudged. Want me to show you a better cleaning spray?”

At first, I laughed it off. Maybe she was just trying to be helpful in her own way.