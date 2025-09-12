"No, if you want more room for your mother do what I did. Pay more. Goodbye."
I Refused to Give Up My Seat to an Old Woman, My Money, My Choice
Traveling can be full of unexpected awkward encounters, from seat disputes to passengers trying to bend the rules. These situations test patience, boundaries, and social etiquette, showing how people handle pressure, entitlement, and moral choices while in transit.
Mitchel’s letter:
Hey Bright Side!
So I was on a long-haul flight recently, sitting pretty comfy in business class, first time I’ve splurged like that, honestly. About 20 minutes after boarding, this woman comes up to me and asks if I could give up my seat for her “elderly mom” because she “needs more space,” like a bigger seat.
I was caught off guard but politely said no, like, I paid for this seat, I’m not about to squeeze into economy for 12 hours. She immediately got all huffy and said, “You’ll regret this.” Which... felt super dramatic for an airplane interaction.
Anyway, I brush it off. Imagine my shock when the stewardess told me that this lady and her mom are actually pretty wealthy. They fly all the time, but are notorious cheapskates who buy economy and then try to guilt or pressure people in business/first class into giving up their seats. Apparently they’ve pulled this stunt a lot.
So now I’m sitting there, half proud I didn’t cave, half wondering if I was bad guy. Like, yeah, it felt shady, but part of me still feels guilty for not moving for an older person.
Bright Side, am I really a bad guy for refusing to give up my seat? Or was this one of those times where standing my ground was the only right choice? What would you guys have done?
Thanks in advance,
Mitchel
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Mitchel! We tried to gather a few pieces of advice and perspectives from your experience to help others in similar situations. Your openness really helps spark conversation and gives everyone a chance to reflect on how they might handle something like this.
- Boundaries aren’t rude, they’re survival tools — Listen, saying no doesn’t make you a bad person. People love to spin guilt when they don’t get their way, but honestly? That’s their problem.
You didn’t pay extra money just to hand it over to a stranger with a guilt trip. Boundaries are just self-respect with a backbone.
- Some people are professional manipulators — Not everyone plays fair. Some folks treat kindness as weakness and bank on the fact that most people hate conflict.
The best defense? Don’t play their game. If someone says, “You’ll regret this,” smile and regret-proof your seatbelt.
- You’re allowed to enjoy what you paid for — Stop downplaying your wins, big or small. You bought yourself a business class ticket, good for you! Don’t let anyone guilt you into thinking you don’t deserve it. Enjoy this experience.
By standing their ground, travelers can handle awkward encounters with confidence and integrity. These moments remind us that setting boundaries is not only okay, it’s empowering.