I Refused to Give Up My Seat to an Old Woman, My Money, My Choice

Anyway, I brush it off. Imagine my shock when the stewardess told me that this lady and her mom are actually pretty wealthy. They fly all the time, but are notorious cheapskates who buy economy and then try to guilt or pressure people in business/first class into giving up their seats. Apparently they’ve pulled this stunt a lot.

So now I’m sitting there, half proud I didn’t cave, half wondering if I was bad guy. Like, yeah, it felt shady, but part of me still feels guilty for not moving for an older person.

Bright Side, am I really a bad guy for refusing to give up my seat? Or was this one of those times where standing my ground was the only right choice? What would you guys have done?

Thanks in advance,

Mitchel