My Son Scared His School Counselor—but the Truth Terrified Me Even More

Hello, Bright Side.



My name is Lana, I’m from Oregon, and honestly, I don’t even know where to begin. I’m not someone who usually writes to websites or posts about my personal life, but right now, I feel like I’m drowning. And the worst part is... everyone around me is acting like it’s nothing. Like I’m the one making a big deal out of it.

It started a few weeks ago when I got a call from my son’s school. Noah is seven. He’s the kind of kid who says “bless you” when strangers sneeze in public. The kind of kid who still leaves me drawings under my pillow. So when the vice principal told me he had been "acting out"—throwing tantrums, pushing another kid—I thought they had the wrong child.

But no. It was Noah.



They said they were worried and had referred him to the school counselor. Honestly, I was grateful. I thought maybe this was what he needed. Ever since his dad and I got divorced earlier this year, he’s been quieter. A little more clingy. But I thought it was all within the realm of normal for a kid his age going through a huge change.