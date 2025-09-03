I Let My Kids Play Outside Alone and Child Services Showed Up at My Door

Thank you so much for sharing this heartfelt letter with us. You didn’t just write about an encounter with CPS, you gave us a story that shines a light on parenting, empathy, and the way grief can show up in unexpected ways. We know it must have been scary in the moment, but your openness helps other parents feel less alone in similar situations. And Noah noticed that “sad man on the bench”? That detail shows what a kind, intuitive little boy you’re raising. Truly, you’re doing a beautiful job.