I Refuse to Pay for My Stepdaughter’s Pool Party, I’m Not an ATM

Hey Bright Side,

I need some advice. I’m a stepmom to a 16-year-old girl, Lily, and things were going pretty well between us... until recently. She wanted to have a pool party, and while I wasn’t too thrilled at first, my husband and I agreed to cover the costs. You know, the usual stuff... renting the pool, catering, decorations, etc.

But here’s where it gets crazy. One afternoon, I was sitting at the kitchen table and her phone buzzed. Normally, I don’t pry, but I saw a message pop up and... well, I couldn’t help it. I know, I know, I shouldn’t have looked, but I did. And I’m glad I did, because what I saw made my blood boil.

Lily had been texting her friends about how she would get anything she wanted for this party because, in her words, “my parents have no backbone” and “my stepmom is such a pushover.” It was like a punch to the gut. She was talking about how she could get away with asking for anything, and my husband and I would just pay for it without question. And that’s exactly what we were doing!