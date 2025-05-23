My Stepdaughter’s Gluten-Free Demands Are Tearing My Family Apart

After suggesting she seek professional help, it was revealed that she had no allergies. Despite this, she insisted on her beliefs. I reached a breaking point and added to her meals gluten and lactose, which she unknowingly consumed without issue. When her mother visited and praised her daughter’s improved health due to her diet, I pointed out that she’d actually been eating the same food as the rest of us.

When she realized that, this led to a confrontation, resulting in my stepdaughter and her mother leaving. My husband was upset with me because she refused to live with us anymore. I told him that if he wants his daughter to live with him, he can move out. They have since filed a lawsuit, but I stand by my actions. I refuse to cater to the demands of a teenager with mental health issues, and will not apologize or make accommodations for her if she chooses to return.

As a nurse working long hours, I cannot afford the time or energy to comply with the unrealistic expectations of someone with unfounded beliefs about food. Am I wrong?