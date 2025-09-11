My Stepmom Told Me to Forget My College Dreams So Her Daughter Could Shine

Second, you need to have a serious conversation with your father. You should calmly explain how his lack of support is not just about money, but about him choosing your stepsister over you. He needs to understand the deep emotional pain and sense of unfairness this is causing you. This is a difficult conversation, but it’s a necessary step in setting a healthy boundary for your future.

Remember, you have worked so hard to get to this point. Don’t let someone else’s opinion define your worth. You deserve a chance to pursue your dream just as much as your stepsister.