My Dad Demanded to Give My Stepsister the Spotlight on My Wedding—But I Reclaimed It

It is uncomfortable, when a child has an ask, that you can't accommodate. Your father, on the other hand, is An Ass. Trying to force HIS wishes on YOUR event, is a clear sign that he has NO RESPECT for you, and your plans. I don't know what your Stepmother thinks about all of this. Is it possible that SHE put her daughter up to it? From your story, there doesn't seem to be any sign of that. As far as "FAMILY" goes, isn't your niece family? You can't let your father blackmail you, or hold you hostage, to get his way. If he misses your wedding, you will no doubt be sad, but it will be HIS loss. The only thing I think that you shouldn't have done, is to tell Lia that you already HAD a SISTER in your niece. Different words might have softened the blow. Anyway, Congratulations on your Wedding 💍