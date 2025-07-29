My Wife Turned My Daughter’s Intimate Moment Into Public Humiliation, I’m Fuming

The man wrote, "Two days later, I get home from running errands, and before I can even make it to the stairs, 12yo runs up to me and asks if she can do her homework in my office. I’m confused, but say sure, and she bolts upstairs.

At this point, I started to suspect what was going on, and walked into the living room to find that my wife had not only decorated it like something which wouldn’t have looked out of place on MY SUPER SWEET SIXTEEN, but there were several family friends (all women) and a few I recognize as neighborhood mothers.

I beckon wife into the hall, she asks where 12yo is, and I tell her she wanted to do homework in my office. She rolls her eyes and starts to move past me, but I step in front of her.

Me: What are you doing?

Wife: Going to get 12yo, it’s her party.

Me: She told you specifically she DIDN’T want one of these.

Wife: Oh, she didn’t mean that. This is an important time for a girl, she needs to know not to be ashamed of her body.

Me: She’s not, I already explained things to her, she just doesn’t want to talk about it more.

Wife: I don’t expect you to understand, this is just for us women.

She actually tried to PUSH past me, but I stepped into the doorway and completely blocked her.

Wife: What’s wrong with you?

Me: What’s wrong with YOU? You know how shy 12yo is, you knew she didn’t want you doing something like this, and you did it anyway.

Wife: I told you, it’s for her own good. We can’t let her grow up with a negative attitude toward something so natural.

Me: And we’re not, I told you, she knows what’s going on, she’s getting a handle on it, she just doesn’t want to talk about it with anyone else for right now.

Wife: Well, it wasn’t your business to tell her about it anyway.

Me: You were at work. Was I supposed to ignore her for four hours until you got home?

Wife: You could have called me, I would have come home.

Me: It still would have taken you an hour. She was upset, I knew what was going on, I talked her through it.

Wife: You don’t KNOW anything about it, it’s never happened to you."