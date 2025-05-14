“Not 20 Anymore,” Katie Holmes Debuts a New Hair Color and Fans Are Stunned
Katie Holmes, renowned for her classic brunette locks and understated elegance, has taken the fashion world by storm with a striking new hairstyle. The actress unveiled her dramatic transformation at the premiere event for the second season of Peacock’s series Poker Face.
Katie plays Greta, a quirky and emotionally layered character who co-runs a funeral home with her husband in Poker Face. On screen, Greta sports a slightly tousled bob—practical and a little vintage, fitting for someone who manages a family business with a touch of eccentricity.
Interestingly, Katie’s red carpet look for the show’s premiere couldn’t have been more different.
She left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.
Traditionally known for her deep brunette hair, Holmes surprised people with lighter blonde highlights woven into her curls. This subtle yet impactful change added depth and dimension, enhancing her features and bringing a fresh vibrancy to her appearance.
Holmes’s transformation quickly became a hot topic on social media platforms. Fans flooded her Instagram post with compliments, expressing admiration for her new look and praising her daring choice.
Most fans were living for the new look. Comments poured in like:
- The hair 😍
- Your hair!!! Have you had it this long before? It looks so good! You always look great 🥰💖🌺
- Stunning, and I LOVE your hair like that! 💓😍😍😘🔥🙌❤️
- 👏👏👏👏👏Kates!!!! Hair on point 🙌🙌🙌🙌
But, as with any bold style move, not everyone was on the same page.
One commenter offered a more conservative take:
- Katie should avoid the curls. She isn’t 20 anymore.
Katie Holmes has once again proven she’s not stuck in the past. Whether people love it or not, her standout style moment at the premiere is a reminder that transformation isn’t about age—it’s about confidence.
What’s great about Katie is that she’s not afraid of change. She reinvents herself on purpose. Her style, just like her acting, is always trying something new.