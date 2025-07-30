Pamela Anderson Debuts New Haircut on the Red Carpet, but One Unexpected Detail Draws All Eyes

But it wasn’t just the dress that got people talking. Pamela embraced a stripped-down, ultra-minimal look, barely any makeup, and almost no accessories. “This is the perfect amount of minimal, no makeup makeup look,” one person noted. Another added, “You look great, so pretty without makeup,” while someone else praised her natural elegance, “Aging with grace, so lovely, and so classy.”

Pamela decided to keep things simple with just a pair of delicate earrings, letting her natural beauty take center stage. But what really caught fans off guard? The hair. Known for her iconic long blonde locks, Pamela arrived sporting a short, curly bob that completely transformed her look.

“Her hair looks nicer like that...more flattering. We’ve all made the fringe mistake,” one fan remarked. Another weighed in with, “She rocks the haircut,” and someone else gushed, “Now the hair and fresh-faced look is amazing!”