Pamela Anderson Attends Met Gala With an Unexpected Plus-One, and One Detail Steals the Attention
A glamorous red carpet moment took an unexpected twist when Pamela Anderson arrived at the Met Gala with a rarely seen companion. It wasn’t long before sharp-eyed viewers realized who the 57-year-old icon’s date was, sparking instant buzz, surprise, and a flurry of online speculation.
Pamela Anderson turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala—but it was her rarely-seen date that truly stirred conversation. Walking the iconic blue carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, Anderson arrived in a dazzling Tory Burch gown alongside her 28-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee.
The pair’s coordinated elegance—her glittering, crystal-studded ensemble and his classic tux with a jeweled brooch—earned instant praise. Anderson, famously known for her role on Baywatch, shares Brandon and his younger brother, Dylan Jagger Lee, with her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.
The two married in 1995, welcomed their sons in 1996 and 1997, and divorced in 1998. While their relationship was often turbulent and public, Anderson’s devotion to her children has remained constant—and moments like this red carpet appearance offer a rare, personal glimpse into the close-knit bond she shares with her eldest son.
After the event, Lee shared a touching tribute to his mother on Instagram, writing, “Such a wonderful evening and so incredibly proud of @pamelaanderson for all she has accomplished with her film The @lastshowgirl ... With only 18 days to shoot and a small budget this film and your performance stand amongst the giants it was nominated next to.”
Their elegant coordination drew praise across social media, where fans were quick to admire not just their style, but their bond. “Absolutely stunning! A phenomenal mother, son-duo. The genetics,” one admirer wrote. Another added, “I truly think this is the most beautiful she’s ever looked to me.” Compliments continued to pour in: “Pam looks amazing. Her son clearly adores his mum too,” and “Handsome young man.” Another user noticed, “Pamela Anderson did such a great job of raising a strong, respectful, clever young man. She must be tremendously proud of him as he is of her.”
But as often happens online, admiration soon gave way to curiosity. Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed something strange about Lee’s hands in the red carpet photos. “What’s with his hands?” one person asked, while another joked, “Why does his hand look like it has extra fingers?”, but also, another said, “Those fingers are the same size they do look strange.”, and again, “His hands look AI generated. Lol, I can’t unsee it.”
Pamela Anderson’s appearance at the 2025 Met Gala had already stirred a wave of buzz, with many commenting on her striking look and overall presence.