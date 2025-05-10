Pamela Anderson Attends Met Gala With an Unexpected Plus-One, and One Detail Steals the Attention

Their elegant coordination drew praise across social media, where fans were quick to admire not just their style, but their bond. “Absolutely stunning! A phenomenal mother, son-duo. The genetics,” one admirer wrote. Another added, “I truly think this is the most beautiful she’s ever looked to me.” Compliments continued to pour in: “Pam looks amazing. Her son clearly adores his mum too,” and “Handsome young man.” Another user noticed, “Pamela Anderson did such a great job of raising a strong, respectful, clever young man. She must be tremendously proud of him as he is of her.”

But as often happens online, admiration soon gave way to curiosity. Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed something strange about Lee’s hands in the red carpet photos. “What’s with his hands?” one person asked, while another joked, “Why does his hand look like it has extra fingers?”, but also, another said, “Those fingers are the same size they do look strange.”, and again, “His hands look AI generated. Lol, I can’t unsee it.”