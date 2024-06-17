People Are Obsessed With “Unconventionally Attractive” Men Who Became Hollywood’s Newest Heartthrobs

The reign of the Golden Retriever heartthrobs is seemingly over. The latest global dating trend sees women longing for partners who are loyal, unconventionally attractive, and possess sharp, angular features—dubbed the “hot rodent boyfriend.”

The influence of Hollywood



Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

The shift towards hot rodent boyfriends can be largely attributed to the influence of popular culture, specifically the impact of Zendaya's latest film, Challengers. In this tennis drama, actors Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor embody the essence of the hot rodent boyfriend with their distinctive, angular looks and intense, sharp-eyed gazes. Critics and fans alike have praised the film for its seductive energy and the unique appeal of its leading men. Ty Burr from The Washington Post described Challengers as "slick, sexy, hugely entertaining," while David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter lauded it as "smart, seductive, and bristling with sexual tension." The performances of Faist and O'Connor have cemented their status as pioneers of this new heartthrob category.

Celebrities embracing the trend



Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Beyond the silver screen, the hot rodent boyfriend phenomenon is evident in celebrity circles. Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has been seen with Barry Keoghan, an actor known for his distinctive, rodent-like charm. Similarly, Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy in The Bear, has won over fans with his endearing yet edgy appearance. Other stars like Kieran Culkin, known for his role in Succession, and Matty Healy of The 1975 have also been embraced as hot rodent boyfriends. Their unconventional good looks, combined with open affection and a sharp sense of humor, make them appealing figures in this new dating trend.

What defines a Hot Rodent boyfriend?



Invision/Invision/East News

To be classified as a hot rodent man, one must possess both the looks and a matching personality. Unlike the "himbo" archetype, which values physical attractiveness, the hot rodent boyfriend is expected to have a rich personality. They should be funny, sensitive, and capable of forming meaningful connections. Generation Z has coined this term as a new form of endearment for men who may not fit traditional beauty standards but exude a unique, captivating charm. This demographic has taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their admiration for these unconventionally attractive men.

The appeal of vulnerability



Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Parallel to the rise of the hot rodent boyfriend is another trend: the "babygirl" man. This term describes men who blend attractive looks with soft features and a touch of vulnerability. Actors like Jacob Elordi, Jeremy Strong, and Timothée Chalamet epitomize this category. They challenge traditional masculinity, often embracing more feminine styles and expressing vulnerability, which resonates with contemporary audiences. The media highlights that men in creative industries, like Harry Styles, have paved the way by normalizing elaborate fashion choices, proving that taking an interest in fashion is not effeminate but rather a mark of confidence and creativity.

The hot rodent boyfriend trend reflects a broader shift in relationship dynamics and societal standards of attractiveness. It signifies an appreciation for depth, personality, and unique charm over conventional looks.