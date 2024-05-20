The Top 10 Most Attractive Men in the UK According to Ordinary People

From actors and musicians to sports stars and even lesser-known public figures, this list celebrates the diverse appeal of British men through the eyes of the public. Get ready to discover who has captured the hearts and admiration of the nation with their charm, charisma , and undeniable good looks.

10. Dermot O’Leary

9. Russ Cook

8. Sam Thompson

7. Romesh Ranganathan

6. Idris Elba

5. Cillian Murphy

4. Gareth Southgate

3. Prince William

2. Tom Holland

1. Jeremy Clarkson

As we've journeyed through our list of the top 10 most attractive men in the UK, it's clear that beauty truly lies in the eye of the beholder. These men, admired by ordinary people for their looks, charisma, and charm, represent a diverse spectrum of attractiveness. Celebrating these individuals highlights the varied tastes and unique qualities that captivate the public.