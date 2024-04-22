People Can’t Stop Commenting on China’s New Train Station Design

Recently, the suggested design of a train station in the Chinese city of Nanjing has attracted the attention of a massive amount of internet users — for all the bizarre reasons. Authorities claim the design of the North Nanjing station takes inspiration from plum blossoms, which the city is famous for. But many people are already pointing out its resemblance to something rather different, and the comments appear endlessly, with users expressing their own visual perception of the architectural construction.

"This is a giant sanitary pad. It's embarrassing to say it looks like a plum blossom," said one comment on social media site Weibo.

"Why can we all tell it is a sanitary pad immediately, but the architects can't?" one Weibo user said.

"I think we should take this chance to call for society to pay attention to period shaming. This design is ahead of its time," another user suggested.