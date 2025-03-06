Ariana Grande Sparks Concern in Latest Appearance—People Agree on One Thing
All attention was on Ariana Grande as she turned heads with a bold fashion choice at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday. She stunned in a soft pink, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. While some fans on social media likened the structured design to a lampshade, others questioned how she managed to sit comfortably in the ensemble.
Ariana Grande captivated attention in a stunning Schiaparelli gown, showcasing a dramatic peplum that transitioned into a delicate, airy skirt. The design cinched at the waist before expanding into sculpted, scalloped edges over her hips, creating an almost gravity-defying effect.
The semi-sheer skirt, in a luminous champagne shade, gracefully flowed to the floor, keeping her footwear hidden. She complemented the ensemble with a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle and minimal jewelry, adding an effortlessly sophisticated touch.
Many people online praised the star for her bold fashion choice and distinctive style. One fan commented, ''That dress is couture. It is stunning.'' Another added, ''Best dress of the night, hands down.'' A third wrote, ''Very interesting dress, not boring!''
However, many online observers couldn’t help but compare the outfit to a lampshade. As one observer remarked, ''She is such a beautiful and talented young lady. She deserves better than a dress that looks like a lampshade.'' Also, some wondered is the star was comfortable in her attire, and asked, ''How is she going to sit?''
Most people online commented on Ariana's changed appearance, noting that the Wicked actress had lost weight, which sparked some concern among fans. An observer noted, ''She looks so frail,'' another wondered, ''What happened to her?'' A third person was worried about the beloved star and said, ''She needs help desperately.''
Reflecting on her red carpet looks over the years, it's clear that Ariana has always exuded elegance, and her exciting fashion choices continue to make a lasting impression.