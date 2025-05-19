10 Sleek Makeup Tips to Try for a Fresh and Luminous Look

One of the key elements of a bright spring makeup is a fresh and natural blush. Choose blush in peach or pink shades to create a natural and lively effect.

Tips for choosing blush:

Creamy: create the effect of a healthy glow and moisturized skin.

Powder blushes: more long-lasting, especially for oily skin.

Apply blush lightly on the apples of the cheeks for a natural blush.