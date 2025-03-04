Ariana Grande's Look Shocks at 2025 Oscars—Everyone Is Saying One Thing
All eyes were on Ariana Grande as she made a striking fashion statement at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday. She dazzled in a pale pink, strapless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline. And while many fans on social media compared her dress to a lampshade because of its structured design, others wondered how she was able to sit comfortably in the outfit.
Ariana Grande stood out in a breathtaking Schiaparelli gown featuring a dramatic peplum that flowed into a delicate, gauzy skirt. With its unique design, cinching at the waist before flaring into stiff, scalloped edges over her hips, seemingly defying gravity. The semi-sheer skirt, in a shimmering champagne hue, cascaded to the floor, concealing her footwear.
She completed the look with her hair elegantly pulled back and minimal jewelry for a refined touch.
That said, a great number of online observers compared the outfit to a lampshade.
Someone commented, ''She is such a beautiful and talented young lady. She deserves better than a dress that looks like a lampshade.'' Another added, ''That dress reminds me of a lampshade in my great grandma's house.'' A third simply wondered, ''How is she going to sit?''
