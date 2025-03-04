Ariana Grande's Look Shocks at 2025 Oscars—Everyone Is Saying One Thing

Ariana Grande stood out in a breathtaking Schiaparelli gown featuring a dramatic peplum that flowed into a delicate, gauzy skirt. With its unique design, cinching at the waist before flaring into stiff, scalloped edges over her hips, seemingly defying gravity. The semi-sheer skirt, in a shimmering champagne hue, cascaded to the floor, concealing her footwear.

She completed the look with her hair elegantly pulled back and minimal jewelry for a refined touch.