I don't get what they're on about. She looks beautiful in blonde. I think the hairstyle is the issue, not the color.
“It Ages Her a Lot,” Princess Catherine Makes Another Hair Transformation After Her Blonde Look Sparked a Buzz
The Royals are back in action! Princess Catherine and Prince William just made their first public appearance since summer, and all eyes were on Kate’s hair: her new blonde (or maybe “blonde-ish”?) look is impossible to ignore. She’s changed her hair before, but this time, everyone had something to say, and notice.
Princess Catherine is back from summer break, and she’s bringing a fresh new look with her. On September 4, the Princess of Wales, 43, joined Prince William, 43, at the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens for their first royal outing together since the holidays.
The big buzz? Kate’s hair. After months of speculation, she’s officially gone blonder this summer, showing off sun-kissed highlights and her longest hair yet, flowing down to the middle of her back. She wore it loose with a side part and her signature bouncy blowout, giving off effortless summer vibes.
In the sunlight, her hair looked beautifully golden, a noticeable change from the rich chestnut she wore just a month earlier at Wimbledon. But Princess Catherine’s new look hasn’t won over all fans, who were quick to comment and express their opinions.
“Not a good look. A bit overdone with blondiness,” one person wrote. “Not the best look,” another chimed in. “This color ages her a lot. She is a pretty woman, but maybe a darker tone,” said another, while someone else added, “She looks older, like in her fifties.”
“It looks like a wig,” another speculated. “The color does nothing for her. She looks best in her natural color,” a user commented, and another agreed, “Darker hair suits her better.”
The criticism sparked a wave of defense from others. “This woman has had cancer treatment.....I don’t think we should be commenting on her hair or wig or whatever,” one person wrote. Another added, “Came here to point out that many celebrities (and us normal folk) wear wigs and there should be no shame associated with them. A wig is not an insult.”
One more user noted, “Why do we have to lie about a cancer survivor using wigs? The fact that even she looks rumpled is pretty freakin’ relatable. It’s a tool, not a shame to be covered up.”
The hair saga isn’t over yet. Just a day after debuting her blondest look ever, Princess Catherine seems to have taken a step back to her natural style. On Sept. 8, the Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance alongside Prince William at The National Federation of Women’s Institute in Sunningdale to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Wearing her hair in loose curls, Kate showcased a brunette shade with soft highlights, confirming the change from the honey blonde she sported in her latest appearance. Fans quickly weighed in on her latest look, with one writing, “Blonde, Brunette she looks incredible.” Another added, “She’s gorgeous with any hair color!!”
