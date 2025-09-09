“It Ages Her a Lot,” Princess Catherine Makes Another Hair Transformation After Her Blonde Look Sparked a Buzz

In the sunlight, her hair looked beautifully golden, a noticeable change from the rich chestnut she wore just a month earlier at Wimbledon. But Princess Catherine’s new look hasn’t won over all fans, who were quick to comment and express their opinions.

“Not a good look. A bit overdone with blondiness,” one person wrote. “Not the best look,” another chimed in. “This color ages her a lot. She is a pretty woman, but maybe a darker tone,” said another, while someone else added, “She looks older, like in her fifties.”

“It looks like a wig,” another speculated. “The color does nothing for her. She looks best in her natural color,” a user commented, and another agreed, “Darker hair suits her better.”