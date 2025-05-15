“Looks So Young in This Hairstyle,” Princess Catherine’s New Look Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

Kate Middleton looked stunning at the VE Day concert, standing alongside Prince William, who was his usual sharp self. The Princess wore an all-white belted midi dress by Self-Portrait, with a structured top and pleated skirt. She completed the look with Gianvito Rossi suede heels, a Chanel mini bag, and a pearl necklace and earrings by Susan Caplan.

Earlier that day, she attended the national service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. For the morning event, Kate chose a white tea-length dress with fine black polka dots. She paired it with nude Ralph Lauren heels, a black veiled headpiece. Her most meaningful accessory? The Collingwood pearl drop earrings once worn by Princess Diana, a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law. From day to night, Kate’s style was elegant, thoughtful, and full of quiet symbolism.