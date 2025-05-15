“Looks So Young in This Hairstyle,” Princess Catherine’s New Look Has Fans Saying the Same Thing
Princess Catherine stole the spotlight on VE Day’s 80th anniversary, turning heads in not one, but two breathtaking white outfits — and as always, every detail had a purpose. She perfectly mixed royal elegance with a modern touch, but it wasn’t just her outfits or her sweet moments with Prince William that had people talking. The real buzz? Surely her glowing new look.
Kate Middleton looked stunning at the VE Day concert, standing alongside Prince William, who was his usual sharp self. The Princess wore an all-white belted midi dress by Self-Portrait, with a structured top and pleated skirt. She completed the look with Gianvito Rossi suede heels, a Chanel mini bag, and a pearl necklace and earrings by Susan Caplan.
Earlier that day, she attended the national service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. For the morning event, Kate chose a white tea-length dress with fine black polka dots. She paired it with nude Ralph Lauren heels, a black veiled headpiece. Her most meaningful accessory? The Collingwood pearl drop earrings once worn by Princess Diana, a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law. From day to night, Kate’s style was elegant, thoughtful, and full of quiet symbolism.
Kate Middleton has been glowing—and not just because of the cameras. Her renewed energy likely comes from her ongoing recovery, her passion for her work, and the steady support of Prince William by her side.
At their latest public appearance, William showed his affection with a few quiet but meaningful gestures. As they took their seats, he placed a hand on the small of her back and looked at her with a warm smile. Throughout the event, the couple exchanged affectionate glances, showing just how close and connected they remain.
As photos of the Princess spread across social media, praise quickly followed, with many admiring her elegant appearance and the thoughtful symbolism in her outfit. “These two are the cutest,” one person wrote. Another added, “Ahhh, Catherine looks radiant. What a handsome pair they make.”
Her refreshed look and hair transformation also caught attention. “She looks glorious. Love her new hair and bow,” said one commenter, while another noted, “She looks so young in this hairstyle—pretty as always.”
However, there were also more critical reactions. One user commented, “Looks at least 50,” while another wrote, “Too old for such a long wig.” Some even questioned her appearance, with one asking, “New teeth?” These mixed comments show how public figures like the Princess often receive both praise and criticism.
Princess Catherine has been making more frequent public appearances since beginning her recovery, and from the moment she first returned, the public response was overwhelming.