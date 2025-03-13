“She Lost a Lot of Weight,” Princess Catherine Attends First Commonwealth Day Since Cancer Recovery

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a striking appearance at Westminster Abbey on Monday, joining King Charles III and other senior royals to celebrate Commonwealth Day. The event, a vibrant showcase of performances from across the 56-member state association.

Stepping into the spotlight, Kate effortlessly commanded attention in a bold red coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co., complemented by a matching Gina Foster hat and heels. Attending alongside Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess of Wales didn’t just mark her presence—she made a statement, subtly weaving elegance and symbolism into her regal ensemble.