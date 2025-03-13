“She Lost a Lot of Weight,” Princess Catherine Attends First Commonwealth Day Since Cancer Recovery
Princess Catherine just made a dazzling return to the royal spotlight for Commonwealth Day. A year ago, both she and King Charles vanished from public life, battling cancer in the shadows. Now, as she steps back into the world’s gaze, every glance, every gesture sparks curiosity. She’s changed—but how? The comparisons to her past self are inevitable, the changes subtle yet impossible to ignore.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a striking appearance at Westminster Abbey on Monday, joining King Charles III and other senior royals to celebrate Commonwealth Day. The event, a vibrant showcase of performances from across the 56-member state association.
Stepping into the spotlight, Kate effortlessly commanded attention in a bold red coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co., complemented by a matching Gina Foster hat and heels. Attending alongside Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess of Wales didn’t just mark her presence—she made a statement, subtly weaving elegance and symbolism into her regal ensemble.
For Commonwealth Day, the Princess of Wales chose a familiar favorite, rewearing her bold red Catherine Walker coatdress. The elegant design, featuring a statement bow at the collar and large buttons down the front, has made multiple appearances in her wardrobe. She first wore it for the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert in December 2021 and later for the state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee in November 2023.
Kate is known for reusing and restyling her outfits, and this occasion was no different. She refreshed the look with her signature touch—adding a delicate bow—proving once again that timeless fashion can always feel new.
The Princess of Wales spent much of the past year undergoing treatment, stepping away from public life to focus on her recovery. Now, having completed chemotherapy, she has been making select public appearances, each sparking conversation about her changing appearance.
Her attendance at the Commonwealth Day service was no exception. Seated alongside Prince William, Kate’s striking red ensemble caught attention, but so did her noticeably slimmer frame.
However, there was an overwhelming wave of admiration and support alongside these observations. Fans filled the comment sections with messages of encouragement: "So lovely to see you together. Princess Catherine looks stunning in red," "Glad she is doing so well!!!" and "So good to see her. She looks beautiful like always."
Some praised her resilience, and others applauded her return, saying, "Great to see the Princess of Wales doing well. Such an elegant beauty."
Through it all, one thing is clear—her presence continues to captivate and inspire, making each appearance more than just a return to duty, but a powerful statement of resilience.