Princess Catherine’s Latest Public Appearance Has Fans Talking About Her “Grown” Hair

Kate Middleton is making waves again, and this time, it's all about her hair. Despite facing cancer and going through chemo, Kate’s hair looked so healthy that it sparked a frenzy of reactions online. Some were in awe of her strength and beauty, while others were left buzzing with curiosity.

In a deeply moving moment at Windsor Castle on October 2, 2024, Princess Catherine Middleton embraced 16-year-old Liz Hatton, a young photographer fighting a rare and aggressive tumor. It was Catherine’s first public appearance since resuming royal duties, and the image of their hug quickly spread online, sparking an emotional response.

Liz’s short hair, a result of her grueling battle with the disease, stood in contrast to Catherine’s healthy-looking locks—a detail that didn’t go unnoticed. Both women have faced cancer, and this poignant difference between them became a powerful image of resilience and hope. Online platforms were flooded with comments, particularly on Catherine’s hair. As Princess Catherine Middleton was seen offering support to the young photographer, one comment took a more critical tone, with one person asking, "How did Catherine not lose any hair after chemo?" Another cynically remarked, "How come that all the real cancer patients are without hair on their head and your hair is longer and longer?"

Justin Ng / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

While some comments were probing and critical, others were filled with admiration for her appearance. One fan gushed, "Catherine looks stunning 😍," while another marveled, "Kate's hair! Wow!" Some wondered aloud, "Has Kate got extensions? My goodness, her hair has grown." Another admirer expressed, "Catherine, it's so great to see you looking so healthy and beautiful ❤️," and a similar sentiment followed, "Her hair is beautiful, but more than that, I’m just glad to see her out and about❤️" This appearance, which has sparked a range of reactions, is a rare one for Catherine, as she has largely remained out of the public eye this year. The Palace previously mentioned that it is still uncertain whether the princess is cancer-free, even after completing chemotherapy.

This isn’t the first time comments like “How come she still has her hair?” have surfaced regarding Princess Catherine's public appearances. In her first outing in months, many were astonished by her hair.