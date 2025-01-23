Princess Catherine Visits the Hospital Where She Treated Her Cancer to Share News

The Princess of Wales returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she received cancer treatment last year. The visit served as a gesture of profound gratitude to the medical staff for their exceptional care and an opportunity to honor her promise to patients during her treatment. A significant announcement from the Princess also marked the occasion.

On Tuesday, Princess Catherine visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she received cancer treatment last year. The visit marked her first solo engagement of the year as she continues a gradual return to public duties. Catherine stepped back from her royal responsibilities last year to focus on treatment for an unspecified cancer. She announced that she and her husband, Prince William, will now serve as joint patrons of the specialist cancer center—a role William inherited from his mother, Princess Diana. Dressed in a burgundy turtleneck and skirt, the Princess noted the significance of entering through the front doors, recalling the numerous private visits she had quietly made in the past.

Princess Catherine spent time speaking with patients in the Medical Day Unit, offering words of encouragement and empathy. She shared with one patient that she’d grown “attached” to her medication port and acknowledged the shock and difficulty of chemotherapy. While chatting with another patient beginning treatment, Princess Catherine asked, “How are you finding it?” showcasing her compassion and understanding of their experience.

According to Kensington Palace, the visit was an opportunity for the Princess to thank the hospital staff for their exceptional care and to highlight the world-leading treatment offered at The Royal Marsden. Her aides emphasized that this engagement is part of a gradual return to work as she continues her recovery. Princess Catherine has spoken openly about her commitment to supporting others facing cancer, stating, “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Later that day, the Princess of Wales shared a significant personal update, announcing that she is officially in remission from cancer following her visit to the London hospital where she received treatment last year. In a heartfelt social media post, the 43-year-old expressed her “relief to now be in remission” and highlighted her ongoing focus on recovery. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she wrote on X. “I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

