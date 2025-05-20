We Ranked the Celebrities With the Most Elegant Jewelry at the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2025 Met Gala captivated audiences not just with its stunning fashion, but with a breathtaking showcase of jewelry that lit up the night. This year’s theme, “Tailored for You,” honored the Costume Institute’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit, spotlighting impeccably crafted suits and menswear-inspired ensembles. Yet, it was the dazzling, gem-studded accessories—brimming with carats and bold creativity—that truly stole the spotlight.

The red carpet transformed into a dazzling showcase of rare gems and daring style. From bespoke creations to timeless vintage pieces, celebrities arrived draped in some of the most sought-after jewelry. Here are a few unforgettable highlights.

13. Doja Cat in David Webb

12. Ego Nwodim in Boucheron

11. Pamela Anderson in Pandora

10. Megan Thee Stallion in Lorraine Schwartz

9. Kim Kardashian in Moussaieff Diamonds

  • Kim Kardashian went all out with the sparkle at the 2025 Met Gala, draping herself in over a million dollars’ worth of diamonds. Her look featured layers of Moussaieff diamond necklaces, elegant pear-shaped diamond drop earrings, and an array of stacked rings—including the show-stopping Boucheron Vendôme Liseré ring, set with a 4.18-carat pear-cut diamond.

8. Lisa in Bulgari

7. Miley Cyrus in Cartier

6. Coco Jones in a Manish Malhotra

5. Shakira in Pasquale Bruni

  • Shakira wore a gleaming white-diamond necklace featuring a single pink teardrop diamond at the center. The necklace was by Pasquale Bruni, a renowned Italian jeweler known for intricate, feminine designs.

4. Doechii in Tiffany & Co.

3. Nicki Minaj in Samer Halimeh

2. Priyanka Chopra in Bulgari

  • Priyanka Chopra wore a showstopping Bulgari necklace set with a rare 241.06-carat emerald, one of the largest precious stones in the world. To balance this bold statement piece, she chose understated cushion diamond studs, allowing the necklace to shine as the focal point.

1. Kendall Jenner in Chopard

The 2025 Met Gala proved that jewelry is more than adornment—it’s a powerful statement of identity, artistry, and innovation. As the night fades, the sparkle lingers, leaving behind a legacy of brilliance and bold self-expression. Discover more articles about Met Gala 2025 here.

