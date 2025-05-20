We Ranked the Celebrities With the Most Elegant Jewelry at the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2025 Met Gala captivated audiences not just with its stunning fashion, but with a breathtaking showcase of jewelry that lit up the night. This year’s theme, “Tailored for You,” honored the Costume Institute’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit, spotlighting impeccably crafted suits and menswear-inspired ensembles. Yet, it was the dazzling, gem-studded accessories—brimming with carats and bold creativity—that truly stole the spotlight.

The red carpet transformed into a dazzling showcase of rare gems and daring style. From bespoke creations to timeless vintage pieces, celebrities arrived draped in some of the most sought-after jewelry. Here are a few unforgettable highlights.