We Ranked the Celebrities With the Most Elegant Jewelry at the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
The 2025 Met Gala captivated audiences not just with its stunning fashion, but with a breathtaking showcase of jewelry that lit up the night. This year’s theme, “Tailored for You,” honored the Costume Institute’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit, spotlighting impeccably crafted suits and menswear-inspired ensembles. Yet, it was the dazzling, gem-studded accessories—brimming with carats and bold creativity—that truly stole the spotlight.
The red carpet transformed into a dazzling showcase of rare gems and daring style. From bespoke creations to timeless vintage pieces, celebrities arrived draped in some of the most sought-after jewelry. Here are a few unforgettable highlights.
13. Doja Cat in David Webb
- Opting for a bold ’80s-inspired look, Doja Cat rocked a Marc Jacobs pinstripe and leopard-print zoot suit, complemented by extravagant door knocker earrings from David Webb. She added flair with an enamel paper clip necklace and a sparkling diamond rose brooch.
12. Ego Nwodim in Boucheron
- Saturday Night Live star and red carpet presenter Ego Nwodim made a bold statement at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom Christopher John Rogers ensemble. Styled by Solange Franklin Reed, her look was elevated with a show-stopping natural diamond necklace by Boucheron that cascaded down her chest, paired with two diamond eternity bands on her pinky and elegant diamond tassel earrings.
11. Pamela Anderson in Pandora
- Pamela Anderson sparkled in a crystal-embellished Tory Burch dress with 24 carats of diamonds repurposed from her 2024 Met Gala debut, highlighting an eco-conscious approach to luxury.
10. Megan Thee Stallion in Lorraine Schwartz
- The singer brought glamour in a silver Michael Kors Collection gown, accessorized with over 35 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, including earrings and diamond hair brooches.
9. Kim Kardashian in Moussaieff Diamonds
- Kim Kardashian went all out with the sparkle at the 2025 Met Gala, draping herself in over a million dollars’ worth of diamonds. Her look featured layers of Moussaieff diamond necklaces, elegant pear-shaped diamond drop earrings, and an array of stacked rings—including the show-stopping Boucheron Vendôme Liseré ring, set with a 4.18-carat pear-cut diamond.
8. Lisa in Bulgari
- Lisa paired a modern Louis Vuitton look with a Bulgari ancient silver coin necklace, multiple rings, and diamond studs.
7. Miley Cyrus in Cartier
- Miley Cyrus completed her custom textured Alaïa ensemble with striking Cartier jewelry, featuring a stacked three-ring necklace that brought a sculptural edge to her bold look. The layered piece mirrored the contrast between her structured pleated skirt and sleek leather crop top, adding a touch of refined elegance to the daring outfit.
6. Coco Jones in a Manish Malhotra
- At the 2025 Met Gala, Coco Jones turned heads in a bespoke Manish Malhotra creation, perfectly complemented by a striking ornamental mosaic necklace from Manish Malhotra High Jewelry. The statement piece, styled by Maeve Reilly, featured vivid tanzanite and brilliant-cut diamonds that added a captivating sparkle to her look.
5. Shakira in Pasquale Bruni
- Shakira wore a gleaming white-diamond necklace featuring a single pink teardrop diamond at the center. The necklace was by Pasquale Bruni, a renowned Italian jeweler known for intricate, feminine designs.
4. Doechii in Tiffany & Co.
- Doechii wore a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. brooch and ring, along with earrings featuring fancy yellow diamonds.
3. Nicki Minaj in Samer Halimeh
- Minaj’s bespoke earrings featured rare yellow diamonds set in 18K gold, emphasizing her dynamic presence on the carpet.
2. Priyanka Chopra in Bulgari
- Priyanka Chopra wore a showstopping Bulgari necklace set with a rare 241.06-carat emerald, one of the largest precious stones in the world. To balance this bold statement piece, she chose understated cushion diamond studs, allowing the necklace to shine as the focal point.
1. Kendall Jenner in Chopard
- Kendall Jenner lit up the 2025 Met Gala in a dazzling Chopard diamond necklace, complemented by an array of shimmering rings. The radiant display of diamonds brought a flawless blend of luxury and sophistication to her standout ensemble.
The 2025 Met Gala proved that jewelry is more than adornment—it’s a powerful statement of identity, artistry, and innovation. As the night fades, the sparkle lingers, leaving behind a legacy of brilliance and bold self-expression. Discover more articles about Met Gala 2025 here.