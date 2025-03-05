“Real and Beautiful” – Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Makeup-Free Selfie, Sparking Praise for Natural Beauty
Jamie Lee Curtis is known for being “real” on social media, and fan delight in seeing her makeup-free selfies online. The 66-year-old took to Instagram recently to share what she’s been up to, telling her fans, “While the rest of my friends and colleagues were plumping and prepping and glamming and gathering at the celebration of the art of cinema, I was on an airplane again back to work doing what I love to do.” We can’t wait!
Earlier this year, Jamie Lee Curtis wowed fans with her stunning look at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. She wore a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana gown with a feathery shrug that brought Vegas showgirl vibes to the red carpet.
Fans were suitably blown away, as they commented, “This look is amazing! The way how you glow is powerful.” Curtis kept her makeup minimal with a dark eye and an otherwise nude, sun-kissed look, leaving fans gasping as they wrote, “And YOU KNOW that you are Stunning!!!!! It’s WHY you are so Stunning.”
The Academy Award winner also shared a selfie of her red carpet look, revealing tiny diamond earrings.
Melanie Griffith called her, “Beautiful Jamie” in response to the post, while several fans left appreciative comments like, “You’ve got sparkles in your eyes.” Another fan wrote, “OMG, Jamie, you look so freaking gorgeous.”
In her recent makeup-free selfie, Curtis showed her excitement over her next new project, writing, “Off to finish my new favorite work, which I can’t wait for the world to see with my sister @nicolekidman and daughter @arianadebose on SCARPETTA!”
Based on Patricia Cornwell’s famous book series, Scarpetta is a TV series that will see Nicole Kidman play the protagonist, Kay Scarpetta. Jamie Lee Curtis plays her sister, Dorothy Farinelli.
Curtis also mentioned that she had been given some full face moisturizers, and “decided to apply it to my tired, traveling face and see if it helps me at all.”
Fans applauded her for being real, as one wrote, “Look at that smile! Thanks for always inspiring me to show up as me (I’m still learning but getting better).” Another comment read, “You are my inspiration. Admire your realness and not needing to reverse age like too many Hollywood stars feel they need to do.”
More fans wrote even lovelier words, “You ever see those celebs that you wish you knew in real life because they just seem like legitimately cool people? That’s you. Lol. You’re a gem.” Yet another Instagram user fanned over her, “Thank you for redefining female aging in real time! What you are doing, with fierceness and fervor, matters!”
Jamie Lee Curtis is setting a beautiful example by aging gracefully and being cool about it. Just like Brooke Shields and Pamela Anderson, here.