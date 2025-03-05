“Real and Beautiful” – Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Makeup-Free Selfie, Sparking Praise for Natural Beauty

Earlier this year, Jamie Lee Curtis wowed fans with her stunning look at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. She wore a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana gown with a feathery shrug that brought Vegas showgirl vibes to the red carpet.

Fans were suitably blown away, as they commented, “This look is amazing! The way how you glow is powerful.” Curtis kept her makeup minimal with a dark eye and an otherwise nude, sun-kissed look, leaving fans gasping as they wrote, “And YOU KNOW that you are Stunning!!!!! It’s WHY you are so Stunning.”

The Academy Award winner also shared a selfie of her red carpet look, revealing tiny diamond earrings.