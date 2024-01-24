Reese Witherspoon Shared a Message to Haters Who Didn’t Like Her Snow Drink Recipe

In a recent TikTok video, Reese Witherspoon found herself at the center of a social media storm after she shared a video of herself indulging in an icy treat made from freshly fallen snow. The actress, known for her roles in movies like Legally Blonde and The Morning Show, faced criticism from some internet users and shared a series of video responses.

Reese Witherspoon recently took to TikTok to share a unique recipe she named the “snow salt chococcino,” using actual snow from the outdoors. In the video, Witherspoon cheerfully announced, “We got a ton of snow over the past few days, so we decided to make a recipe,” while using 2 mugs to scoop fresh snow from a covered item. The actress then proceeded to enhance her snowy base by adding chocolate syrup, caramel sauce, and cold-brew coffee, creating a visually appealing and seemingly delicious winter treat. With a sense of anticipation, she tasted the creation with her spoon and enthusiastically declared, “So good.” However, the Emmy-winning actress’s snowy delight didn’t escape the scrutiny of social media users. The comments section on the TikTok post featured a diverse range of responses, with some expressing their willingness to try the recipe and others raising concerns about the sanitary aspects of consuming snow.

In response to the backlash, Witherspoon took to TikTok again to defend her snowy delight. She began by addressing the common perception that snow is dirty. With a mason jar filled with crystal-clear melted snow, she assured her followers that she had taken the snow from her backyard and microwaved it to ensure its cleanliness. “Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?” she humorously questioned. Acknowledging the concerns, Witherspoon shared in a second video, “You only live once,” emphasizing that she only enjoys this snowy treat when it snows about once a year in her location. “Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good!” she added with enthusiasm.

The actress shared anecdotes from her childhood, mentioning that she grew up drinking tap water and occasionally even drank from a hose. She laughed off the idea of filtering snow before consuming it, expressing uncertainty about how one could possibly filter snow. Despite the criticism, Witherspoon received overwhelming support from fans in the comment section. Many stood by her unconventional snow-eating ways, while some even offered suggestions for future frozen recipes. One person recommended making snow ice cream, and another suggested adding peanut butter and naming it “Reese’s Winterspoon,” an idea the Oscar winner found to be “genius.” Several TikTok users shared their own experiences with eating snow safely, suggesting variations like snow ice cream with vanilla extract and sugar, or combining snow with maple syrup. Witherspoon’s fans appeared to have a good sense of humor, with one advising, “As long as you don’t eat the yellow snow, you’re good!”