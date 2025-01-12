“School of Rock” Child Co-Stars Get Married 20 Years After Meeting on Iconic Movie

Get ready to feel ancient, because two of the kids from School of Rock just tied the knot, and their wedding turned into a full-blown cast reunion! If you’re anything like us, this is huge news—because let’s be real, those songs from the movie have been living rent-free in our brain for the past 20 years. Yeah, you heard that right. The movie came out in 2003. But hey, instead of freaking out about how old we are, let’s focus on the good stuff—celebrating this awesome couple!

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli first met as child actors.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, who first met as kids on the set of School of Rock, just got married! The two played pretty memorable roles in the iconic Jack Black-led comedy, where a wannabe rockstar-turned-substitute teacher turns a bunch of students into a rock band. Caitlin played Marta, one of the band’s backup singers, and Angelo was Frankie, the “tough guy” security guard. Fun fact: the movie was written by The White Lotus creator Mike White, and the cast was made up of real middle and high school students at the time. Talk about a glow-up!

The actors were impressed with each other from the very beginning.

Angelo Massagli still remembers the first time he met Caitlin Hale at the audition for School of Rock in New York City. “I was like, ‘Wow, that girl’s really, really, really something else,’” he told in his interview. (Cue the awws!) After their big-screen debut, both Caitlin and Angelo stepped away from acting. Caitlin now works as an OB-GYN ultrasound tech, while Angelo is crushing it as a lawyer for TikTok. Even though the School of Rock cast clicked instantly during filming and stayed in touch through a group chat, it wasn’t until 2018—when both Caitlin and Angelo happened to be studying in Florida—that sparks started flying again.

The couple’s wedding was memorable, not only because of the wedding ceremony itself, but because there was a twist.

What started as a simple lunch to catch up turned into something much more for Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli. That shared history from their School of Rock days ended up being the perfect foundation for their relationship to grow stronger. Caitlin and Angelo tied the knot on January 4 at the gorgeous Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, according to the New York Post. And get this—their wedding turned into an epic School of Rock reunion! Entertainment Weekly reported that several cast members showed up to celebrate, including Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Reyes, Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen, and Cole Hawkins.

The couple have a life full of both memories and sweet moments ahead.

“We thought that was kind of it,” Massagli told in his interview. “But we just kept grabbing dinners and going out for the weekends. We were like, ‘Something’s brewing here.’” Hale recalls she knew very quickly that Massagli was ‘the one’, telling her friend, “I think I’m gonna marry this guy.” The couple have been through good and bad moments and their love has always remained pure. In one of her Instagram posts, Caitlin shared: “Happy Endometriosis Awareness month! It’s been 4 weeks since my second laparoscopic endometriosis excision surgery. I can’t thank Dr. Seckin, Dr. Goldstein, and the @seckinmd team enough for their attentive care and thoughtfulness throughout the entire process. And, of course, couldn’t have done it without @angelo_massagli waiting on me hand and foot during my two weeks of bed rest!”

The wedding ceremony had a throwback to the School of Rock times.

Caitlin and Angelo got engaged in June 2023 and went all out for their wedding in January. Their co-star Rivkah Reyes even shared highlights from the big day on TikTok! In a sweet throwback to their School of Rock days, the couple hit the dance floor with their castmates to Stevie Nicks’ "Edge of Seventeen"—a nod to one of the most iconic scenes from the movie. And that was a really nice rockin’ tribute! Nine School of Rock cast members showed up for the wedding, along with many of the actors’ parents and siblings. Caitlin Hale described the reunion as a total “time capsule moment.” Even though Jack Black couldn’t make it because of filming commitments, he sent his love and was, as always, “generous with his words.”