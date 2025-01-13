Miss Universe Without Makeup Stirs Debate, “I Thought She Was Naturally Beautiful”

Miss Universe’s recent makeup-free video has sparked widespread discussion online, with fans divided over her natural look. Some critics remarked, “She looks so different,” fueling a broader debate about unrealistic beauty standards and the constant pressure on public figures to maintain a flawless appearance.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark made history on Saturday night as the first Dane to win the Miss Universe crown. The 21-year-old claimed victory at the prestigious competition in Mexico City, surpassing over 120 contestants from around the world. Her grace, intellect, and confidence captivated both the judges and the audience, securing her status as a trailblazer in the pageant’s history.

However, the celebration took an unexpected turn when a TikTok video uploaded on November 16th by her event makeup artist showed the newly crowned Miss Universe with little to no makeup. The short clip, intended to highlight Theilvig’s natural beauty, instead ignited a wave of online criticism. Some viewers harshly judged her appearance, leaving comments such as, “It’s not the same person,” and “She looks so different with makeup.” Another remarked, “It’s not envy, but I thought she was naturally beautiful.” Others even called for Miss Universe to implement a no-makeup rule, questioning the authenticity of beauty in the competition.

Despite the negativity, many rushed to the comments to defend Theilvig and praise her natural beauty. Supporters called out the unrealistic beauty standards imposed by society, reminding others that even the most celebrated figures have textured skin and imperfections. One advocate passionately wrote in Spanish, “No entiendo los comentarios???? Es igual de hermosa sin maquillaje, tiene facciones impecables y ojos hermosos, dejen la envidia” (“I don’t understand the comments???? She is just as beautiful without makeup, she has flawless features and gorgeous eyes, stop the envy”). Others joined in, applauding her vulnerability. One user shared, “My skin looks exactly like this without makeup, so it’s refreshing to see,” while another added, “I wish more women showed their natural skin online, no filter.”

The debate highlights a broader cultural discussion about beauty, self-image, and societal pressures. Theilvig’s unfiltered moment serves as a powerful reminder that behind the sparkling crowns and flawless appearances lies an essential truth: beauty is diverse and should never be limited to the standards of makeup or perfection.