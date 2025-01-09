Salma Hayek, 58, Deemed “Stunning” for Proudly Embracing Her Gray Hair on the Red Carpet

Salma Hayek, 58, made waves at the 2025 Golden Globes, turning heads in a breathtaking sequin-covered maroon gown. The dress highlighted her iconic curves, while her beauty look added a natural yet glamorous touch. Hayek opted for a half-updo, showcasing her elegance while proudly embracing the silver streaks around her hairline. The rare red-carpet appearance of her gray hair quickly became the talk of the night, with fans applauding her confidence and authenticity.

This isn’t the first time Hayek has been candid about her natural hair color. In the past, she’s affectionately referred to her grays as “the white hair of wisdom,” a sentiment that resonates with many of her admirers. However, the reactions weren’t unanimously glowing. While many applauded her confidence and grace, others found her overall ensemble to be less cohesive. “Salma’s entire getup looks wonky... but I bloody love her rocking her silver strands!” one user commented.

Onlookers and fans also took to social media to praise her look, calling her “stunning” and celebrating her decision to keep her natural gray streaks visible. Comments like, “Love the gray hair! Looks absolutely stunning! Welcome to the salt and pepper club, Salmita,” and “Loving the natural gray streaks” flooded online platforms, reflecting widespread admiration for the actress’s bold and refreshing approach to beauty. Despite the mixed reviews of her outfit, Hayek’s choice to embrace her natural beauty was undeniably the star of the show, proving yet again that she remains a trailblazer for authenticity and self-expression in Hollywood.

