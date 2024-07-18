Salma Hayek, 57, Deemed “Elegant” as She Proudly Embraces Her Gray Hair at a Recent Event

Salma Hayek , 57, known for her stunning beauty and versatile talent, stepped out with grace and poise, showcasing her silver locks with pride. Fans and fashion critics alike lauded her decision to forgo hair dye, celebrating her as a role model for embracing aging gracefully.

On the seventh day of the tennis tournament, Salma Hayek attended with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, exuding effortless chic as she watched the matches from the royal box. Wearing classic Breton stripes that echoed timeless Parisian style, Hayek’s look was further elevated by her red lips and oversized sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to the sporting event.

Fans on her Instagram post were quick to praise Salma Hayek for her stunning appearance with gray hair. Comments like “Beautiful, intelligent, elegant woman” and “The gray makes her even better” flooded her feed, highlighting the admiration for her natural look.

Another fan expressed their appreciation by saying, “Salma embracing her age and showing off her gray hair.” The outpouring of support showcased how Hayek’s confident embrace of her natural beauty resonated deeply with her followers, inspiring many to celebrate their own authentic selves.