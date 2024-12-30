Critics Accuse Beyoncé of Nepotism After Featuring Daughter in Halftime Performance

Beyoncé made headlines once again, this time for her electrifying performance at Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show. The singer, 43, took the stage delivering a high-energy set in front of her hometown crowd. However, the highlight of the performance for many was the presence of her daughter, Blue Ivy, among the backup dancers. While the show was largely praised, it also sparked an online debate about nepotism.

Critics were quick to point out that Blue Ivy, only 12 years old, seemed nervous during the performance and missed a few dance steps. “I feel especially bad for her daughter Blue Ivy,” one person wrote. “Whether she wanted to be there or not, that poor child was unprepared for that performance. Any dancer knows she looked nervous; she messed up steps.”



Others argued that the choice to include Blue Ivy was a classic case of nepotism, with one comment reading, “We want talent, not nepotism.” The backlash highlighted concerns about fairness and readiness in high-profile performances.

However, many fans rallied to defend Blue Ivy, celebrating her courage and budding talent. Supporters flooded social media with positive messages like, “Blue Ivy at the Halftime show is the type of nepotism I support,” and, “I love seeing Blue Ivy performing. You can tell she’s a little shy, but she’s coming more and more out of her shell!”

Another fan exclaimed, “BLUE IVY IS SUCH A PRO! LOOK AT HOW SHE’S EATING!” For many, seeing the mother-daughter duo share the stage added a heartfelt and inspiring element to the performance. Despite the mixed reactions, the moment further cemented Blue Ivy’s place in the spotlight, following in her mother’s iconic footsteps.