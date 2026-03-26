A No-Mercy Earthquake Is About to Hit California—Here’s What Scientists Know So Far

Experts explain that researchers are paying close attention to stress building up deep underground along the faults beneath California, especially the San Andreas Fault. The pressure doesn’t show on the surface until it’s released in an earthquake, which is why scientists emphasize tracking underground signals over time. That doesn’t mean scientists can give a precise date or a countdown, but it does mean communities benefit from awareness and readiness.

Preparing for natural disaster scenarios, such as having plans, emergency kits, and talking about risks with friends and family, is a kind way to look out for one another. This focus on preparation rather than fear reflects both success in planning and kindness in supporting those around us.