Scientists Reveal a Type of Fat That Could Help You Lose Weight and Live Longer
When we think of body fat, we usually associate it with extra pounds and health problems. But did you know that not all fat is the same? Scientists from around the world have discovered a special type of fat that, instead of accumulating and making you fat, ignites your metabolism and helps you lose weight naturally. In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about this amazing fat and how you can activate it to boost your well-being.
Content is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical advice. Seek guidance from your doctor regarding your health and medical conditions.
What is brown fat and how is it different from white fat?
Brown adipose tissue could be the key to a healthier and longer life, especially for women in mid-life, where metabolism tends to slow down. White fat is the one we all know: the one that stores energy, accumulates in the abdomen, hips, and other areas, and in excess can damage our health. On the other hand, brown fat is a special type of tissue that functions more like a “heat factory.” Located at the base of the neck/throat area and on the thorax, its main mission is to burn calories to generate heat (a process called thermogenesis), keeping us warm in cold weather and activating the metabolism to burn energy even when we are at rest.
Unlike white fat, which stores energy, brown fat burns energy. This makes it a powerful ally against obesity and metabolic aging.
The role of brown fat in weight loss.
Brown fat contains a special protein called UCP1 (uncoupling protein 1) that allows cells to generate heat by burning fat and glucose instead of storing them. This process increases daily caloric expenditure and improves insulin sensitivity, key factors in maintaining a healthy weight and preventing metabolic diseases.
In addition, recent studies indicate that activating brown fat can improve bone health and reduce inflammation, two vital aspects for women over 45.
Scientific evidence linking brown fat to weight loss and longevity.
Research conducted by a university on mice has shown that those with higher brown fat activity have better metabolic health and a greater ability to lose weight. In particular, one study showed that regular exposure to cold can increase the activity of this fat by up to 42%, which could translate into a significant improvement in calorie burning.
On the other hand, a fascinating finding revealed that genetic modifications in mice increased brown fat activity, improving not only their ability to exercise but also their lifespan, suggesting that this fat is related to longevity and healthy aging.
How to activate brown fat?
Want to know how to get your brown fat on track? Here are some science-backed strategies that can work:
- Cold exposure: Being in cool environments or taking cold showers can activate brown fat, as the body needs to burn calories to maintain temperature.
- Regular exercise: Physical activity releases a hormone called irisin, which stimulates the conversion of white fat into an intermediate type called beige fat, which also burns calories.
- Food and diet: Some foods, such as green tea, hot spices, and certain omega-3 fatty acids, may promote brown fat activation.
With this in mind, these tips can help you in the activation process:
- Start incorporating cold showers gradually (e.g., 30 seconds at the end of your regular shower).
- Take the opportunity to take walks outdoors on cool days.
- Maintain a consistent exercise routine, adapted to your possibilities.
- Consider wearing light clothing in cool environments so that your body activates thermogenesis.
Bonus: Common myths and facts about brown fat.
- Myth: “Brown fat is only present in infants.”
Fact: Although more abundant in infants, brown fat is also present and functional in adults, especially in the neck and upper back.
- Myth: “It only serves to keep you warm.”
Fact: In addition to thermogenesis, brown fat improves metabolism, insulin sensitivity and may have positive effects on longevity.
- Myth: “It cannot be increased or activated.”
Fact: As we saw, there are multiple natural and simple ways to activate this fat and boost its function.
Brown fat is not an enemy but a powerful ally for your health and well-being, especially after the age of 45, when metabolism slows and the risk of metabolic diseases increases.
