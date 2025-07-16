Scientists Reveal a Type of Fat That Could Help You Lose Weight and Live Longer

Brown adipose tissue could be the key to a healthier and longer life, especially for women in mid-life, where metabolism tends to slow down. White fat is the one we all know: the one that stores energy, accumulates in the abdomen, hips, and other areas, and in excess can damage our health. On the other hand, brown fat is a special type of tissue that functions more like a “heat factory.” Located at the base of the neck/throat area and on the thorax, its main mission is to burn calories to generate heat (a process called thermogenesis), keeping us warm in cold weather and activating the metabolism to burn energy even when we are at rest.

Unlike white fat, which stores energy, brown fat burns energy. This makes it a powerful ally against obesity and metabolic aging.